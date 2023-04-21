HIBBING—Drama students at Hibbing High School are rehearsing for their spring play, and are ready to show off their “stage combat skills.”
There are five performances set for, “She Kills Monsters,” Young Adventurers Edition, by Qui Nguyen. Curtains open at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, and are at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30. This performance is recommended for ages 13 and up, due to some mature content: mild vulgar language, fantasy violence, sexual innuendo and situations, and homophobic bullying. Seating is limited and advanced tickets are highly recommended.
There are 36 students, from seventh through 12th grade involved in the production.
“Over 25 performers playing dozens of different parts, and a team of technical students who build many costumes, monster masks, props, and special effects,” Director Megan Reynolds said in a press release earlier this week. “With over 260 light and sound cues, projection, special effects, and even some live foley sound effects, this production is technically one of the most complicated in HHS recent history.”
A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of an average high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, a nerd-tastic, D & D playing super geek named Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge.
Senior Kate Reckmeyer plays Agnes Evans, and junior Kristina Halvorson plays Tilly. Other main roles include eighth grader Cooper Grove as the DM Chuck Biggs, Senior Madison Magnuson as Kaliope the Elf, Senior
Tanaya Henry as Lilith Demon Queen, and eighth grader Dio Warren as Orcus, Overlord of the Underworld.
“It’s very enlightening to work in a space where you’re encouraged to think about pacing and consent, which are life skills that transfer out of the theater,” Kallope said in an email.
“In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90’s pop culture, the play offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek warrior within us all,” it states in the press release.
Hibbing Drama hired stage combat professional Mike Lubke to help tell this story, and choreograph and teach all of the extensive fight scenes.
“Minneapolis-based Lubke is the founder of “Art in Arms, a stage combat school dedicated to training theater and film professionals,” Reynolds noted. “He is recognized as a Certified Teacher and Fight Director with the Society of American Fight Directors.”
“With 36 students all together, this is one of the largest spring show cast and crew group that we’ve ever had,” Reynolds said. “The play is incredibly physical, and we actually spent the first several weeks of rehearsal working out together as a group. Stage combat requires an enormous amount of physical precision, communication with your fight partner, and consistency in execution. The students have really delivered that, and have gained skill and grown as performers.”
This performance runs for 90 minutes with no intermission, and includes strobe and flashing lights, loud noises, haze and dry ice, and other special effects. Again, it is not recommended for the littlest theater goers.
“The show is such a marathon,” Reynolds proclaimed. “At 90 minutes, with no intermission, it requires all students, cast and our crew, to stay completely focused on the storytelling,” Reynolds said.
The character Agnes only leaves the stage for two minutes, she noted, adding there are many student accomplishments to celebrate during this production.
Seating is limited per performance due to the nature of the seating arrangement for this show. Advanced tickets are now on sale and are $15 adult, $12 student/senior, and can be purchased from a cast/crew member, or from the Hibbing High School Activities Office. For more information call 218-208-0851.
