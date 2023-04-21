HIBBING—Drama students at Hibbing High School are rehearsing for their spring play, and are ready to show off their “stage combat skills.”

There are five performances set for, “She Kills Monsters,” Young Adventurers Edition, by Qui Nguyen. Curtains open at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, and are at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30. This performance is recommended for ages 13 and up, due to some mature content: mild vulgar language, fantasy violence, sexual innuendo and situations, and homophobic bullying. Seating is limited and advanced tickets are highly recommended.

