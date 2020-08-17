Helping Grandpa

Three-year-old Penny Harju helps out her grandfather Roger Walli clear away sand and gravel that washed over a bike trail that runs near their Dupont Road home in Hibbing Monday morning. The debris washed out during heavy thunderstorms that swept through the area last Friday. Walli said he tries to keep the bike trail clear so riders don't have trouble with an uneven surface.

 Mark Sauer

