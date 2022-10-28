Heliene President and CEO Martin Pochtaruk cuts the ribbon to open the newly completed Senator David J. Tomassoni Solar Module Manufacturing Facility Thursday afternoon with Senator Tom Bakk, the late senator's son Dante Tomassoni, US Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. State Representative Dave Lislegard and IRRRB Commissioner Mark Phillips applaud.
Heliene President and CEO Martin Pochtaruk talks about the journey to build and open the newly completed $21 million dollar Senator David Tomassoni Solar Module Manufacturing Facility which is expected to triple the manufacturing capacity of the Heliene plant in Mountain Iron.
State Representative Dave Lislegard gives a heartfelt speech about the importance of mining the region's copper/nickel resources and further developing partnership industries to use those resources such as the newly completed Senator David J. Tomassoni Solar Module Manufacturing Facility during the plant's grand opening Thursday in Mountain Iron.
High tech equipment is being installed and tested in the newly completed Senator David Tomassoni Solar Module Manufacturing Facility is expected to more than triple the manufacturing capacity of the Heliene Solar Plant in Mountain Iron.
MOUNTAIN IRON — Heliene’s solar manufacturing facility is taking on climate change and the growing green economy directly with its now-complete expansion.
The $21 million expansion added a solar panel manufacturing line and increased the building’s size to 95,000 square feet. Employment levels will go from 60-65 up to 100 by the end of the year, according to Heliene President Martin Pochtaruk.
It also turned what is now known as the Sen. David J. Tomassoni Solar Manufacturing Facility into the second-largest producer of solar panels in America.
“This is real economic diversification for the area, for the country really,’’ Pochtaruk said at the ribbon cutting and factory dedication. “It’s a first step towards electrification. The product we make is at the very heart of electrification because it produces power with the light of the sun.’’
The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will play a big role for Heliene, as well.
“It definitely will. So what you see is an acceleration on the implementation of solar going forward,’’ said Pochtaruk. “There is a certain demand for our product. We now have an incentive for manufacturing in the country’’ with the passage of the IRA. “This is going to provide a better payback on the investment that we have already made and will allow us to plan forward and be able to continue growing.’’
The new expansion will produce significantly more solar panel modules than the 2018 line. The older line puts out 42 modules per hour, while the newly-completed line outputs 140 per hour when at full production, said Andrew Rosa, manufacturing engineer.
With the IRA considered, Pochtaruk said his firm will be making more improvements in the near future.
“We’re going to replace the manufacturing line that we built in 2018 with one that is 100% more powerful. We’ll have twice the output.’’ The employment levels will be maintained and the manufacturing capacity will be increased by 100%, he added.
Numerous national, state and local leaders were on hand to see the new, state-of-the-art manufacturing line and take part in the ribbon cutting and factory dedication to Tomassoni. Tomassoni’s son Dante was also on hand.
What role did the late Sen. Tomassoni play with Heliene?
“He’s the reason why we’re here,’’ Pochtaruk said. “He’s the one that called me back in 2017 to come and take over the factory that was being closed by the previous owners and here we are. We have increased employment tenfold from what it was back then. The least we can do is remember and have his memory immortalized by calling this place with his name.’’
Heliene, Inc., a Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., producer of photovoltaic modules broke ground on its $21 million expansion in the City of Mountain Iron’s Renewable Energy Park in September 2021.
With the expansion, the plant will be able to produce 900 megawatts of solar power per year.
Heliene plans to sell all of the solar panels produced at the plant within the United States and some of the panels being manufactured in the plant will be used by Minnesota Power as it expands its renewable energy portfolio.
