MOUNTAIN IRON — Heliene’s solar manufacturing facility is taking on climate change and the growing green economy directly with its now-complete expansion.

The $21 million expansion added a solar panel manufacturing line and increased the building’s size to 95,000 square feet. Employment levels will go from 60-65 up to 100 by the end of the year, according to Heliene President Martin Pochtaruk.

