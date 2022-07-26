VIRGINIA — Founded by brothers William E. Heisel and Earl F. Heisel, Heisel Bros. Plumbing and Heating has been serving the community now for 100 years.
Heisel Bros. remains a family business and is run by Brian Heisel, who is the president, and his son Al, who is the manager. They are the third and fourth generations to run the business.
Having it be a staple on the Iron Range for so long is “pretty cool,’’ according to Brian. “That’s pretty impressive it’s been a family run business for that long.’’
“I’ve worked here for a long time now, ever since I was a teenager,’’ said Al, 42. “I’ve got quite a few years in. It’s really cool. When I started here it was me and my dad and my grandpa and before that it was my dad’s grandpa and his uncle.’’
What has made the plumbing, heating and air conditioning business so successful over the years?
“Our customers,’’ Brian said. “It’s just like any other business. … good loyal customers that you take care of and they take care of you, especially when you’re in the service business.’’
Those customers have been coming back generation after generation.
“We try to keep them that way,’’ he added. “You gotta keep people happy.’’
“We specialize in residential installation, repair and replacement from cleaning out your plugged sink drain to the complete installation of the plumbing and heating systems for your new home and everything in between,’’ the Heisel Bros. website states.
“Anything from repairing a leaky toilet to plumbing and heating for a new house. Service is a priority for us. A big chunk of our business is repair and replace. You gotta keep everybody happy and happy customers tell other neighbors, friends, family. Word of mouth is a big thing too,’’ Al said.
Brian’s great uncle William and grandfather Earl started the business in the 100 block of Third Avenue North in Virginia in 1922. In addition to those two brothers, there were some other brothers that were actual plumbers that came up and helped them with bigger projects too. The business moved to its current location at 801 N. Sixth Ave. in 1985.
Brian recalled that his father ran the place for most of his life, and also started as an employee there as a teenager. Donald retired around the age of 80 after more than 65 years in the business.
Brian, 68, has seen the change in the business to modern equipment that is computer-driven.
At the same time, the commitment to customer service has remained the same.
“In a lot of ways it hasn’t changed,’’ Brian said. “It still just needs to be good labor and good service and taking care of customers.’’
Al added that plumbing has gone from steel pipe and fittings for both water and sewer to a lot of plastic. A lot of copper is still used but not much cast iron is used in residential plumbing anymore. “It’s a lot easier to work with PVC than it is a piece of cast iron.’’
With high-tech taking hold in the business, Al said, “the days of your old pilot light and thermocouple fixing a furnace or boiler are gone. You have to be quite knowledgeable on how things work and the settings.’’ Heisel also makes sure everything is properly installed and well maintained.
More computer-driven products means more efficiency, especially in the furnaces.
“You’ve gone from 50-60% efficient furnaces up to 97-98% now. It’s a lot less waste going out the chimney,’’ Brian said.
In that regard, Heisel completed numerous residential steam conversions in Virginia in the last several years. “It was good for business and it was nice that we were able to update a lot of people’s houses and make a much more affordable heating system for them.’’ The newer systems are 85-90% efficient, Brian said, which is far more efficient than the steam systems that were being replaced.
“You look at energy prices today, from gas for your car or oil for your house. The more money you can save on it, the better off you are,’’ Al said.
Al went from mainly stock boy as a teen to running parts for the guys to going to college for heating and air conditioning and doing a few years out in the field. He then moved into the office and took over bookkeeping. He also acquired his master’s license for running the shop, Brian added.
Brian recalls the days when Heisel Bros. sold appliances and delivered Skelly Skelgas propane, which was phased out in the 1980s. “We kind of narrowed our market down to plumbing and heating and air conditioning and servicing of the same so it’s a little different.’’
Al said he and his father “do a lot of stuff together during work or after work from fishing, hunting, going to the cabin, that kind of stuff. We have a pretty good relationship.’’
In addition to Brian and Al, Heisel Bros. employs four plumbers from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local at the store, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We have always used union trained, licensed, and experienced plumbers to ensure the job is done right the first time, every time,’’ the Heisel Bros. website says.
