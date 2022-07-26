From the start, the Virginia business has been a family affair

Al and Brian Heisel pose in the showroom of their Virginia shop Tuesday morning. The company is celebrating 100 years in operation.

VIRGINIA — Founded by brothers William E. Heisel and Earl F. Heisel, Heisel Bros. Plumbing and Heating has been serving the community now for 100 years.

Heisel Bros. remains a family business and is run by Brian Heisel, who is the president, and his son Al, who is the manager. They are the third and fourth generations to run the business.

