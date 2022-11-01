A 42-year-old woman from Deer River appeared in Itasca County District Court on Monday before Judge Korey Wahwassuck for a plea hearing.
Crystal Marie Wilson, 42, was previously charged with second degree intentional murder and first degree arson, according to a press release from the Itasca County Attorney's office. The charges are in connection with a camper fire and stabbing death of an unidentified victim that occurred on or about July 17 to July 18 in Ball Club.
With guilty pleas to the charged offenses, Wilson faces up to 448 months in prison under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, it states. The parties will appear at a contested sentencing hearing to argue the appropriate sentence to the court.
At the plea hearing, Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam told the court that the state will seek consecutive sentences for both offenses, according to the press release. Counsel for Wilson, the defendant, will ask the court to find mitigating factors and order a reduced sentence, it states.
The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set the sentencing hearing for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2023.
—
On July 18 Itasca County Law enforcement was dispatched to the report of a camper fire with a person inside in Ball Club, according to a statement included in the criminal complaint.
An officer with the Deer River Police Department responded to the scene and observed black smoke coming from behind the Harwood's store, and near a garage structure saw a camper engulfed in flames, it states. It goes on to say that a male was lying to the west of the camper with severe burns on his hand and arms.
Women on scene told the officer that they had pulled the man to where he was and identified him as B.R. The officer was unable to locate a pulse and noted some type of puncture wounds on the man's back and arms, it states.
On July 19 an investigator with the Itasca County Sheriff's Office spoke with an individual identified as K.M. who said that he believed that Wilson may have been involved in the fire and death of B.R. because on July 18, Wilson came to his home wearing clothing that was covered in blood, it states in the report.
It goes on to say that K.M. told investigators that as he and Wilson watched the smoke and burning camper, Wilson made a comment that, "He will not be able to hurt anybody again."
After speaking to K.M., Investigators recovered evidence, including bloody clothing, Wilson's I.D., a pair of scissors,, and a blood-stained notebook bearing B.R.'s name, according to the report.
In an interview with a lieutenant from the Itasca County Sheriff's Office and an agent from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Wilson admitted using methamphetamine and alcohol on the morning of July 17, and later that day went to B.R.'s camper because she knew it was a place where she could get something to use whether methamphetamine or alcohol, according to the report. It states in the report that she didn't know what time she went to B.R.'s but that it was dark out and that she was alone.
Wilson told investigators she started to think that B.R. was going to attack her with a butcher knife and that she began to stab him multiple times all over his chest, back, shoulders and head using an implement described to investigators as a pair of scissors that had blue and orange handles, according to the report. it also states that Wilson said she used her fists and punched and kicked B.R., and that she had found a lighter and lit the camper on fire by igniting curtains and a blanket.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office noted that a post-mortem examination was performed and identified the manner of death as a homicide with the cause of death as multiple, blunt, sharp and asphyxial injuries including several broken ribs.
Records indicate Wilson has been convicted of the following felony-level offenses:
March 21, 2006-aiding an offender on probation; Oct. 22, 2012-theft by swindle; March 13, 2018-controlled substance in the fifth degree.
