A 42-year-old woman from Deer River appeared in Itasca County District Court on Monday before Judge Korey Wahwassuck for a plea hearing.

Crystal Marie Wilson, 42, was previously charged with second degree intentional murder and first degree arson, according to a press release from the Itasca County Attorney's office. The charges are in connection with a camper fire and stabbing death of an unidentified victim that occurred on or about July 17 to July 18 in Ball Club.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments