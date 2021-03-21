IRON RANGE — On social media, Iron Range parents have been sharing talk that some among them won’t have their kids tested for COVID-19. Parents say they don’t want to contribute to numbers that might close schools and shut down sports, or they can’t afford to stay home from work to watch children in quarantine. Earlier this week, Amy Westbrook, director of the St. Louis County Public Health Division, confirmed that talk, noting some parents are avoiding tests for their children.
In a letter addressed to Hibbing school district families, Westbrook updated guardians on the school’s COVID-19 situation, saying the county confirmed 11 cases in the first two weeks of March in Hibbing among students ages 5-19 — a reflection of the growing number of cases in school districts across the Iron Range.
She noted that “a significant percentage of these cases are linked to athletic activities,” and in an unexpected turn of events, she added, “Also disturbing, we are hearing of instances of parents intentionally avoiding getting their children tested and encouraging others to do the same.”
Monday’s letter was one of many sent to school districts in the county, though only Hibbing’s included allegations of parents refusing to test their kids for COVID-19. For example, Westbrook penned a letter to Mesabi-East families reporting 15 cases in students ages 5-19 related to community transmission, though she didn’t mention anything about parents refusing to test their kids for the virus.
Both letters came as the state announced new testing recommendations for student athletes, which call for student-athletes to get tested once every week and three days before games or competition. (The state suggested that students who don’t play sports continue to get tested once every two weeks.)
“Testing — and isolating if a test comes back positive — are critical to controlling community transmission of COVID-19,” she wrote.
Reached by email, Hibbing Superintendent. Richard Aldrich told the Mesabi Tribune that he had sent the letter to parents on Tuesday afternoon yet he “did not receive any specifics from MDH on who was not following protocol.” Aldrich described that “as a result of positives, and quarantines, we had over 100 students and staff out this week,” he wrote Thursday. “Also, many parents have called the school to request distance learning to attempt to keep their student athletes healthy for playoffs and tournaments.”
Westbrook said in a follow-up statement that county health officials felt obliged to make parents aware of the growing case count in the schools and remind them of state guidance concerning athletes and the importance of testing.
“We know there are parents avoiding getting their children tested,” she said. “We have no reason to believe it’s a widespread practice, and it’s certainly not unique to Hibbing — it’s also happening in other parts of the state. However, Hibbing is experiencing clusters of new cases more so than in other parts of the county.”
Minnesota Health Department spokesperson Doug Schultz told the Mesabi Tribune that state officials have been learning through school nurses, coaches and others “about instances where parents appear to make a decision not to have their children tested even though there was a known exposure to an infected person.”
“This situation is not unique to St. Louis County,” he added. “We see it all over the state.”
Schultz noted increased COVID-19 cases in school districts statewide among “young people, coaches, and parents who participate in youth or high school sports and related activities.” Like other public health officials, he stressed the importance of getting young people tests, especially since they “are more likely to not have symptoms when they are infectious, yet they can spread the disease to others without knowing it.” Basically, children are still the likeliest asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
The statewide rise in cases among students led to the Health Department’s recent announcement of a temporary Aurora testing site. Vault Health will operate the location, which will be open from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.
“The testing site is being stood up in Aurora because we are seeing a concerning increase in cases in the East Range area, and that includes in the schools in that area, as well as the larger community,” Schultz wrote.
That increase in cases includes the recent infections in the Mesabi East School District. Other school districts were expected to see communication from the county, cautioning about infections among the 5-19 age population
In her letter, the head of the St. Louis County Public Health Division told Hibbing and Mesabi East families that COVID-19 variant strains have been increasingly “circulating” throughout the state and there’s still high-risk individuals who are waiting on vaccines. “Likewise, we have immunocompromised students in our district who may be at higher risk of complications due to COVID-19 infection,” she wrote.
St. Louis County health officials are now receiving guidance on the new variants from the state, similar to when COVID-19 first infiltrated the area about a year ago, which is to assume they are circulating through the communities. The new variants have proven to be more highly transmissible and still protected by the current line of vaccines.
The letters come as most schools in the area are nearing a return to pre-pandemic schedules that include five-day in-person learning for all grade levels. The Centers for Disease Control also issued new guidance last week that could open in-person learning to higher levels across the nation by suggesting a distance of 3 feet apart for students in the classroom.
Still, Westbrook pleaded with families to “remain vigilant by testing your child(ren) when symptomatic or exposed” and to follow guidelines from the state’s Health and Education departments to wear a mask, social distance and limit the size of social gatherings. “We need everyone to do their part,” she wrote. “We’ve made it a year. Returning to a sense of normalcy is coming into sight.”
