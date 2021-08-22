HIBBING — Jessie Halverson wants everyone in the community to know that You Matter Bags MN is “here to help’’ kids in need.
The local non-profit was created to assist kids in need in the foster system and is now reaching out to also help kids being raised by grandparents or other relatives.
“If you’re a grandparent or someone raising a non-biological child, we have a bag for you,’’ said organizer Halverson, of Chisholm, who founded You Matter Bags.
What’s in the bags?
Each bag, typically a backpack with the child’s name on it, contains pajamas, hygiene products, combs, underwear, socks, blankets and age-appropriate comfort items, such as a stuffed animal, a coloring book, or even a journal.
“Each child deserves to have some belongings of their own and a way to keep those items with them,’’ a You Matter Bags information sheet says.
Halverson became aware of the St. Louis County (SLC) foster care system while working at Midwest Communications in Hibbing and reading their public service announcements.
“I was just very surprised at how many children were in foster care, so I started running PSAs a lot for foster care.’’
She began to get more involved — including a toy and diaper drive — and was once asked why she does it.
“I don’t know,’’ she said. “It just tugged at my heart strings.’’
Halverson eventually met with SLC foster care officials and County Commissioner Mike Jugovich before asking foster parents directly, “What do you need? What would help you be able to provide for the kids that end up in your care?’’
Foster parent and now You Matter Bags volunteer Kris Unhjem came up with many of the items packed in the bags, while Halverson and her friend Monique Lowry began putting them together.
Halverson began to think about raising their profile and getting more You Matter Bags out there last Christmas with many workers unemployed due to COVID-19.
About the same time, Halverson made a Facebook post to tell the public about You Matter Bags and what they had to offer.
“That’s when 18 bag requests came in,’’ and she realized even more how great the need was (more than 700 kids in north St. Louis County are in licensed foster care).
By August, about 170 You Matter Bags had been put together and given out from Ely to Grand Rapids.
The foster parents and grandparents are all grateful to get the bags, as are the kids, who often become emotional when opening them, Halverson added.
You Matter Bags eventually became a 501(c)(3), after Halverson and Unhjem became board members at the Carousel Volunteer and Donation Center. The move allowed them to accept donations, including monetary donations, and order in bulk.
The Carousel center ran the pantry at the Chisholm High School and stocked it with school supplies, snacks and other needed hygiene products and Halverson and You Matter Bags kept that going, as well. The effort was expanded into other Chisholm schools, along with Hibbing and Nashwauk-Keewatin schools.
If anyone needs a bag at the schools, all they have to do is ask, she added.
“It’s nice when we get to give some to the schools so they’re able to give out as they need,’’ Unhjem said. “We’ve done a lot for the schools.’’
•••
In general, all the foster parents or grandparents have to do is email or send a Facebook message to Halverson. Emails can be sent to: YouMatterBagsMN@gmail.com. Messages on Facebook can be sent to: You Matter Bags MN. Emails and messages should include the size, age and gender of the child.
•••
Providing a You Matter Bag to a child in need is a rewarding experience, according to Unhjem.
“I see the kids come with nothing or garbage bags of junk mainly. Clothes that are too big or ripped or dirty. They have no idea where the clothes came from.’’
“A garbage bag with your stuff in it kind of makes you feel like you don’t matter,’’ Halverson said. “That’s kind of how we came up with You Matter Bags. They can take them with them wherever.’’
As a foster mom herself, Unhjem knew it was important to have certain items in the bags. That includes pajamas, underwear and socks because those are big needs. A toothbrush and toothpaste are also inside for their first night, along with a blanket and a stuffed animal. “All the kids just love the stuffies,’’ she added. “They’re always very excited.’’
If or when the children leave their foster home, “they get to bring it all with and have a (You Matter) bag to put stuff in.’’
•••
People and different entities across the area have stepped up in a big way, according to Halverson. “People in the community have just been amazing.’’
All she has to do is put a post on Facebook for what is needed and You Matter Bags MN receives “everything you could possibly imagine.’’
United Way of Northeastern Minnesota donated a bunch of backpacks in February and Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hibbing is having a sock and underwear drive.
Pam Rundell of Our Saviors Lutheran Church also reached out and donated a lot of beautiful, handmade blankets, said Halverson. “Pam has been wonderful.’’
The need for the bags will spike in early September, as well, when school starts.
Immediate future?
“Now that school’s starting, that's when the higher needs come’’ because more kids end up in foster care at that time, Unhjem said. “There’s always a big rush around school time.’’
Also, if there is a need for an emergency You Matter Bag, all someone has to do is write a Facebook message or send an email.
Halverson gave “a big thank you to the community for their support and to just let anybody know, even teens that are couch hopping or don’t have a secure place, that we can give them a You Matter Bag.’’
