Having a ball on Lake Street

Giant inflatables added a fun touch to the Bringing Light to Christmas event on Lake Street Monday in Chisholm. The event was coordinated by the Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Committee and involved the city of Chisholm, Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce and downtown businesses. For more photos, see today’s Chisholm Tribune Press inside today’s edition.

 Marie Tolonen

