Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Even though 2020 has thrown many curveballs our way, the planet continues its path around the sun. The Winter Solstice now arrives bringing us the shortest day of the year. But the holidays of Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa celebrate light in the darkness.
For many people around the world, this will not be the sort of holiday celebration they hoped it would be. Loved ones will not gather, and may never again. Healthcare workers may not even have time to sit and read Christmas cards, much less eat, drink, and be merry. As small-business owners, Joe and I know the importance that a profitable holiday season is to the bottom line. We wonder how many small businesses are looking at a bleak year-end.
Although we may not see old friends or beloved family members this month, there are ways to reach out (virtually) by card, letter, phone, or computer. It is so important that people in nursing homes, assisted living centers, or staying quarantined at home know that we continue to hold them in our thoughts, and hope to hold their hands sometime in 2021.
Favorite memories of past Decembers come back to us these days. I remember Palmer and Olga Barg, long-time neighbors in Hibbing to my parents. They also owned a Christmas Tree farm north of Nashwauk. After many hours of very hard work all summer, they would select the trees to cut and bring into their yard in Hibbing. Palmer would shovel snow into long mounds around the yard, then stand up the fresh-cut trees in those hills. Suddenly, we had a pine forest next door! Up would go the “Christmas Trees For Sale” sign. It was such fun watching people stopping to select their tree. For the first couple of years that Joe and I were married, we would pick out a tree at Bargs’ and cart it back to our home in the Cities. Eventually, the work was too much for them and the farm was sold.
I remember many wonderful trees over the years in my parents’ home and in Joe and my home. But in my memories, the most glorious Christmas tree was the one selected each year to be put up in Hibbing High School. It was always a real tree and graced the foyer of the auditorium, next to the ticket window. Under that nearly 12-foot half-barrel ceiling, the magnificent tree filled the space. Those were always such full trees, not skinny ones. The tree spread out its branches like an antebellum dress with a hoop and crinolines. Decorated with lights and shiny blue and silver balls, the tree greeted students for about three weeks in December.
The big Christmas concert, held either the first or second Sunday of December, showcased the high school orchestra, concert band, and choirs. Those were the days of high school graduating classes that regularly topped 400 students. I just counted the Concert Choir of my brother’s senior year (Class of 1967) pictured in their yearbook, and there are 50 boys and 50 girls in that top choir.
Greeted by the huge tree as they arrived at the concert, attendees packed the 1,800-seat auditorium. The final song at choir director Clyde Hill’s concerts, whether Christmas or Spring, was always “Let There Be Peace on Earth.” Hearing those large choirs sing out the beautiful words that rose to the chandeliers was inspiring. I doubt there was a dry eye in the house.
But Christmas can be celebrated in simple ways, too.
The following memories come from Meimi Elisabetti (Mae) Koski. I have shared with readers of the “Years of Yore” page other stories from Mae over the past two and a half years. Mae was born in 1909 to Finnish immigrant parents who homesteaded in the Cedar Valley area north of Floodwood. Beginning at age 19, she developed very painful arthritis. However, she worked for many years in the office at the Ford Garage in Floodwood and on the family farm. Despite sore, twisted hands, she filled many journals with stories about her life and her family’s heritage. In the early 1980s, she hired a friend to type these journals, and with her brothers’ help her stories were published in a book she called “Roots and Memories.” It was distributed to her extended family and friends. My parents received a copy. We all enjoyed it so much and it is still one of my most valued books. Mae died in 1986.
Joe and I would like to wish all readers a very blessed and safe Christmas and a healthy new year.
Christmas would not have been Christmas without lutefisk (dried up cod). A couple of months before, Grandpa would buy bundles of it. At that time you could buy it dried in long strips that looked like old wrinkled leather. For weeks before, only birch wood would be burnt in the stoves to get birch ashes. He put the fish strips into a wooden barrel or trough, covered with a solution of ashes and water (lye could be used) and renewed this solution many times. He usually had it indoors and it sure smelled strong, some would say bad.
As the fish strips soaked, they would puff out and at last were several inches thick, pure white soft fish. Then this cured product would be soaked for days and days, over and over, in clean water. So, for the holidays, lutefisk was plentiful. It was boiled and served with butter or crème sauce.
How I miss it at Christmas time. The finished product can be bought in stores, but it hasn’t the smell or taste of the good old kind. Now-a-days it is chemically processed.
Remembering Christmas Eves in the olden days brings this picture to mind: lots of snow and minus 30 to 40 degrees outside. The house would get a “Saturday-style” cleaning. The smelly lutefisk is thawing out, and my brother Hugo comes in sniffing, “It must be Christmas. It smells like it!” Hugo did not like lutefisk, which we always had for Christmas Eve supper. Mother usually made a hamburger for him.
That day the boys would have been to the woods and brought back two trees, which had to be thawed out and gotten ready to be trimmed. They brought home two because one would usually always look lopsided once we saw it thawed. We’d get the tree trimmed in time for the usual lighting of the Capitol tree in Washington D.C. When we heard on the radio the lighting of the National Tree, we would light our own tree’s lights.
The evening would be quiet. After a nice warm sauna (On Christmas Eve the Finns always warmed the sauna. You had to be squeaky clean before Christmas activities.) the few gifts were opened. Then everybody started to eat peanuts. Dad always bought an enormous bag of peanuts in the shell and our family has continued that tradition for many years.
When we had our dog Bingo, Dad taught him to eat peanuts. He learned to shell them in his mouth and spit the shell out, even the thin brown skin. He just loved them and would sit in front of one of us or the other begging for more. Sometimes he was also our Santa Claus. Dad would point at a package under the tree and Bingo would run, wagging his tail, and pick it up to deliver it to the person he was told.
One year my sister Sadie and her children were over and we also asked Uncle Bill’s family for a sauna and to spend Christmas Eve with us. The Juola’s had a Santa mask from years back, and so Uncle Bill was our Santa Claus. We had no suit, but he wore Grandpa’s old, old bearskin coat. It was very long and of thick black fur. With the mask, the youngsters were satisfied that this was Santa. He was the real thing to them. Little Jimmy, however, did remark that Santa had Uncle Bill’s mitts and boots on, but he carried a pack of gifts, so that was ok by all.
The very early Christmases I remember were a little different as then we went by horse and sleigh to Grandpa and Grandma Juola’s. There was the Christmas smell of lutefisk and Grandma standing by the old stove stirring the traditional rice pudding in milk. The sauna there, too, was warm and ready for bathers. The presents under the tree were opened only after everyone came in scrubbed clean from the sauna.
Sometimes it was a bitter cold trip to Grandpa’s by horse and sleigh, but Dad put hay in the sleigh and a warm quilt over us. It was a fun, too. The steel runners on the sleigh would squeak when it was real cold. I recall one cold evening when my brother Edwin ran behind us all of the way home just to keep warm.
In those days, people had large sleigh bells on the horse’s harness and the sleigh. Also, women made long tassels out of red yarn to fasten on the harness. The horses looked pretty and the jingle of the sleigh bells could be heard far away. Even the work horses had them. Behind our old barn, which was in the woods, was a logging road. Mother said that we could always hear the log loads come from the woods and go unload at the river bank. Usually the drivers would stop there for awhile to warm their noses and have a cup of coffee.
Whether we spent Christmas at Grandpa’s or at our house, we always decorated our house with the tree and other ornaments that we made. We would trim the room with a paper chain, like we did in school, and hang it in garlands across the ceiling. We strung popcorn and cranberries and hung those on the tree along with more paper chains. Mother did have some tinsel she saved from year to year that the merchants in town often gave at Christmas time with the grocery order. We’d hang apples on the bottom branches of the tree and the younger kids would lay on their backs and munch on them. I probably tried it, too.
We had no electricity for many years, so there were no lights such as we had later. We used to use six-inch candles, of many different colors, on holders that clipped onto the tree branches. When we ran out of holders, we’d tie the candles on with wool yarn. We’d always put candles in the windows and lit them on Christmas Eve. It was a custom in Finland to have lights in the windows so the weary and lonely travelers would know where they would be welcome. We must have had a guardian angel protecting us. Why the tree didn’t start on fire is a miracle.
When I went to work at 16 years old, and earned some money on my own, how happy I was that first Christmas. I went into debt buying gifts for everyone, but it was fun. For my parents I bought a gasoline mantle lamp to hang in the living room. I bought things like warm scarves, hats, and pants for everyone else. I’ll never forget that cold early Christmas Eve when dad brought me from work. I only had Christmas Day off. I was so excited to fill the car with all the packages I had to bring home.
All Christmases were happy in those years, either at our home or at Grandpa’s.
