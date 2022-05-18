Hermantown City Councilor Grant Hauschild secured the unanimous endorsement of the MN Senate District 3 DFL last Saturday, uniting a broad and diverse coalition from the largest geographic district in the state.
According to a press release, united a “broad coalition,” and “looks forward to bringing a no-nonsense approach that will just deliver for the northland.”
Hauschild expected a competitive race for SD3 given the opportunity to win the seat long-held by retiring Senator Tom Bakk (I-Cook). However, when DFL hopeful Kieth Steva withdrew from the race and threw his support behind Hauschild in March, it became clear that the region “was ready to unite behind a pragmatic, driven leader that will continue the legacy of just delivering for the region,” the press release stated.
Over the last several weeks Hauschild has added the endorsements of many diverse interest groups and leaders including:
• Ironworkers Local 512.
• Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE).
• Plumbers/Pipefitters/Steamfitters/Service Techs Union Local 11
• St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Musolf
• Proctor Mayor Chad Ward
• Former Grand Marais Mayor Sue Hakes
• Hermantown City Councilors Natalie Peterson, Gloria Nelson, and John Geissler
• Former DFL House Majority Leader Tony Sertich
Hauschild feels that his campaign has resonated because of his no-nonsense approach to bringing people together to solve problems and his commitment to representing the entire district:
“It’s hard to actually deliver for people if you’re focused on divisive national issues, or you’re a single-issue candidate running to represent one small part of the district. Instead, we’re focused on the local issues that matter to our entire district. You have to meet people where they are, build trust, and speak to their issues in a real way,” he was quoted as saying in the news release.
In the release, Hauschild said he “will focus on bread-and-butter issues to reduce costs and keep us safe,” including:
• Advance 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.
• Eliminate Income Taxes on Social Security.
• Fully Fund our Schools to Stop Rising Property Taxes.
• Strongly Support the Tourism Industry.
• Provide Childcare Tax Credits for Families, Not Tax Cuts for Millionaires.
• Supporting Tax Credits and Funding for Affordable Housing.
