HIBBING — The Lincoln Elementary staff has had two years to game plan for a rematch with the Harlem Wizards basketball team.
Tuesday, May 3, they find out if that extra practice time will pay off.
It probably won’t — the Wizards are a traveling team of all-star players who have, as an organization, been dominating the competition for nearly 60 years while helping raise nearly $3 million for schools and nonprofits.
So it’s bound to be a one-way affair.
But that won’t matter to anyone involved in the game, because at the end of the day it’s all about the laughs, the cheers and the money raised.
The game will be held at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Elementary Gym, and will feature entertainment, sports, concessions and souvenirs.
Student admission is $10, general admission is $12, reserved seating is $16, and courtside plus is $25. To purchase tickets go to: harlemwizards.com and select Hibbing's date of May 3 or visit Hibbing Schools social media sites.
The Lincoln PTO is hosting the community event as a fundraiser for Lincoln Elementary students.
“All proceeds get invested back into our students to purchase playground equipment, field trip expenses, classroom supplies and books, and snack bins,” said Alex Stene, a 5th grade teacher at Lincoln, LPTO member and chair of the event.
Stene said organizers are expecting a great turnout.
“People in the community are finally starting to feel like there is some normalcy returning to their lives. Attending this event with their families is something that so many are looking forward to. I’ve had people stop me around town to express how excited they are to get out and do something together with their families again,” she said. “Just as we talked back with our ‘Deck the Halls’ event, it’s time to bring our community back together; offering events like this to our entire community is a step in
that direction.”
According to the Harlem Wizards website, the team was, “Started in 1962 by New York sports promoter Howie Davis, and now celebrating 58 years of Wizardry, (who) envisioned a show and organization that would put a different spin on show basketball. The Wizards are a show basketball entity delivering wildly successful fundraiser events for schools and nonprofits, last season alone playing in over 450 communities across the USA.”
A Wizards show is described as “awe-inspiring” and features “thunderous, sky-high slams,” humor and audience participation.
“The Wizards roster is full of amazing hoop talent. The Wizards have three units that crisscross the USA, with Eric “Broadway” Jones, and Dwayne “Swoop” Simpson, both former Globetrotter showmen, as well as the dynamic duo of David “DP” Paul and “King Arthur” Lewis a former Academic All-American at Bowie State University.
“The star-studded, experienced roster includes Arnold ‘A-Train’ Bernard, an accomplished trickster and a veteran of seven years with the Globetrotters. Add in James ‘The Roadrunner’ Tyndal who is fast enough to dribble through New York City traffic, and Devon ‘Livewire’ Curry who led his team to become the FIBA 3 on 3 US championship,” the website says.
Lanessa Arnold, the former LPTO President, first brought the Wizards to Hibbing four years ago.
“I saw the flier in the PTO office and brought it up to the team. We all agreed to give it a try. They (had) never been in the area before and at the time hadn’t done an event in Minnesota, if I remember right,” Arnold said. “We had our first event in May 2018 and again in May of 2019. We have had to postpone due to the pandemic the last couple of years.”
Arnold said the Harlem Wizards intrigued her because it was a different type of fundraiser and a family community event.
“The only thing we sold were the tickets, the rest of the event was the fundraiser. I felt we needed something different and the team agreed,” she said.
Stene said the LPTO has always been a very strong support system for Lincoln Elementary, adding that she is thankful for all serving members past and present who initially welcomed this idea and who have continued to support it.
“Our Lincoln staff are all incredibly invested in our students and building. They want to make this a super fun event for the kids. We have almost 100% participation by our Lincoln staff for this event,” Stene said. “As chair of the event, I’m incredibly grateful for how receptive our staff is to continually promote and participate in events like this. A special shout-out to teacher and PTO member Jen Toewe who quietly has done an immense amount of work for this event as well.”
Stene also said the Wizards game is one of two major fundraisers the group normally puts on.
“Typically, the LPTO does the Harlem Wizards and the Color Run (coming May 25) as our large events in a year. Though we also do school book fairs, fundraisers, and smaller Lincoln specific events. This past year we added Deck the Halls which was beyond successful. I’m still hearing about how people enjoyed the event,” she said.
“We have an incredibly active, passionate LPTO. Our board members and general members are dedicated to supporting Lincoln students and staff and also providing experiences and hosting events. Prior to this year, the LPTO consisted of about four people, but we’ve expanded this year. We have anywhere between 8-10 people at meetings now,” Stene said. “We always welcome Lincoln Elementary parents or teachers to get involved by joining us for meetings or becoming a member of the LPTO. With anything, the more people involved the more we are able to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.