VIRGINIA — Doug Ellis admits he’s “a social butterfly. I love people. I love the Iron Range. I love Virginia. I like living here. I have a great customer base — these folks, I take care of them.”
But the time has come, the longtime owner of Virginia Surplus says, to retire from the business he loves.
“I’m going to be 70. When do you start thinking about retiring? I want to go out on my terms.” And in keeping with the “cheesy commercials” he’s made for TV, he said maybe he’ll do another of him paddling off in a canoe, “Happy trails to you — until we meet again.”
Ellis has owned the business for more than 30 years. “The opportunity arose to buy Virginia Surplus in 1991 and Marshall Stahl and myself turned the key to Virginia Surplus on Oct. 1, 1991. In 1992 Marshall decided to go back to the upholstery business and my mother, Marjorie Ellis (who was one of the smartest women I’ve have ever known) then became my partner for several years until she turned the business over to my wife Janet Walter and me and we bought her shares out. We reside in Forbes and have a daughter Tammy Peterson of Minneapolis.”
Ellis grew up in Forbes and graduated from Cherry High School. He attended Mesabi Community College for a couple of years, then moved to Minneapolis to further his music career. He moved back to the Range in the 1970s, joined several bands, then in 1983 went to work for Northern Lights Sports, then New London Warehouse.
Ellis said, “The business at the time we purchased it was failing and needed a change. Having been in the sporting goods retail business, it didn’t take long to realize success wasn’t going to happen overnight. The building needed remodeling from roof to floor and everything in between. Took advantage of any city and IRRRB programs. A few bumps and bruises along the way to success, but that goes with that old saying, ‘Chance favors those who are prepared!’”
He credits Dan and Rocci Donofrio and Craig and Chris Johnson of Northern Lights Sports and the late John Angelo of New London Warehouse as “the people who helped me mold my retail experience and made it a lot easier to turn the key.”
He bought the business from Daniel “Bubsy’’ Milavetz, who had operated Virginia Surplus for some 40 years. The name “surplus” dates back to when the store carried surplus military-issue clothing. “I got into the gun business, buy, sell, trade and turned it around. Someone asked to what I attribute my success. No. 1 is my health. I’ve been really blessed with good health. And you’ve got to have some luck and be ready to work every day and not give up,” Ellis said.
“What I have enjoyed about the business is everything. I love one-on-one with customers, working with the community to make it a better place to live. I love working in a retail environment. They’re coming in here and talking to the owner. There’s a face in front of the name Virginia Surplus. You can’t make everybody happy, but you try.”
As for difficult aspects of the business, Ellis said, “When the mines catch cold, we (retail businesses) all get pneumonia.” But “we’re a resilient bunch.” COVID presented challenges, including people doing more shopping online rather than going into a store.
He noted his staff, including longtime employee Cheryl Maki, who now works with the accounting from her home, and his store employees Joe Del Greco and Phil Bodle.
He talked about the importance of buying and selling American-made products and said some shoppers “just didn’t want to pay the American-made prices.”
He talked of his mother who died of cancer a few years ago and how she inspired him, and of the sudden death last summer of his best friend for decades, Gary Maki from California.
He reminisced about the “cheesy, cheap, slapstick, low-budget TV commercials” he’d make. “I had to climb up this tree and fall on my fishing rod. I separated a rib.” Then there was the time he dropped a rock on his toe, and one time he accidentally shot too close to his foot. And the time he was on the roof of the store and pulled a wad of cash from a minnow bucket and called it his favorite bait.
On a website dealing with sporting goods and specifically guns, these are among the many, mostly positive comments about Ellis’ Virginia Surplus: “One of my first and favorite places to spend my money. For years” and “Great store. Staff very knowledgeable and helpful. Doug Ellis is a great guy, fisherman, raconteur” (gifted storyteller) and “Awesome staff, very knowledgeable about all their products. Best service and prices on guns on the Range!!! Will continue to do business with Doug and his team for years to come!”
And when Ellis sells the business and he says, “Happy trails to you,” he will be hoping his old customers will become new customers for a new owner of Virginia Surplus.
