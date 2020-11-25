MOUNTAIN IRON — A 1991 Mesabi Daily News story told of Lori Berrigan's first meeting with the daughter she had given up for adoption shortly after the baby's birth in 1973. "When I think of Sheryl, I have a smile on my face," Berrigan had said. That was nearly nearly 30 years ago, and Berrigan still smiles when she tells of the loving relationship she and her daughter and her adoptive family have built.
Now Berrigan, who lives in Mountain Iron with husband Tom Berrigan, has published a book called "The Story of Number Nine." The story was written when she (then Lori Shuck) was being home-schooled by the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes school system during her pregnancy and took a creative writing class. "I have no idea how I came up with the story, the names I used and why I chose the number 9 off the clock face instead of any of the other numbers," Berrigan told the Mesabi Tribune.
Berrigan has worked with Barb Tucker of Andrew's Cameras of Virginia to publish the book. As for the "9" in the title of the book, "I believe that someone was looking out for me because when I located Sheryl, she has always lived on County Road No. 9." The book is dedicated to her daughter Cheryl Davidson "and our families."
At the back of the book Berrigan, a native of Benson, Minnesota, who grew up in Aurora and graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1979 with a degree in sociology/psychology, gives this information: "I wrote this story when I was 15. I had no idea the importance of number nine in my life. I was being home schooled while I was carrying a child, feeling uncertain and confused. I gifted my child to a family praying for a child to adopt."
Berrigan wrote, "It was a gift from heaven for them to receive this beautiful baby girl.Years later she and I were reunited. It was another gift from heaven to find her living with her loving adoptive family who have always lived on County Road Number 9." She calls it an "overwhelming blessing to meet her after so many years of wondering and praying."
Berrigan told the Mesabi Tribune, "I found myself in an uncomfortable and difficult situation at a young age." She would go to Minneapolis to deliver the child. "Coming back to Aurora was a tough thing to do and then leaving a month later back to the Cities to sign papers for the adoption. I knew this would be the best for her, I was too young to raise a child."
Years went by, Berrigan said, but the baby was still in her thoughts "and I knew that at the given age I could try to relocate her. When we (Berrigan and her daughter) did connect, I found out we started the search in the same month and the same year." Berrigan contacted Lutheran Social Services and Sheryl's adoptive mother Fran Davidson went to the courts with a request to open up her adoption file. "Her request was granted and that is when my life changed!" Berrigan said.
"A social worker from Hennepin County called asking for Lori Shuck and I told her that I was Lori. She stated that a special young lady wanted to talk to me and asked if I was interested in speaking to her. After hearing that the phone call was from Hennepin County, I knew who I was about to talk to."
Berrigan, who is retired from her decades-long job at the East Range DAC in Eveleth working with intelligently/developmentally delayed adults, recalled the first mother-daughter conversation. "She sounded just like my sister Mary (Mary Shuck Hess of Aurora). We made arrangements to meet in August (1990) on my dad's birthday at her parents' home with my cousin Sandy driving me. I met Sheryl and her entire family at her Isanti home (in east central Minnesota) and me holding a box of Canelake's chocolates. Her mother gifted me with a picture book of all of Sheryl's firsts including her and her family in front of the adoption agency.
"I was told that they included me in every birth, stating to Sheryl that her mother (me) was also thinking about her. It was a very nice beginning. We have a lot of 'firsts' together, including the first day of school, only it was her first day in 12th grade!"
Berrigan and her daughter, now married to Brian Bessler, communicate regularly with phone calls, emails and texting. And besides having a daughter and her daughter's adoptive family, Berrigan has two grandchildren, Cheyenne, age 20, and Greg, age 27.
