Ninety four year old Marv Kopp thanks his friends and family from the porch of his Hoyt Lakes home for a socially distanced surprise birthday celebration Thursday afternoon. Kopp, a retired Hoyt Lakes Firefighters suffered the deaths of two family members and a hip replacement during the COVID-19 lockdown and his friends wanted to give him a special celebration.

Friends and family of 94 year old Marv Kopp sing happy birthday from the front yard of his home during a socially distanced surprise birthday celebration Thursday afternoon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments