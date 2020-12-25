Ninety four year old Marv Kopp thanks his friends and family from the porch of his Hoyt Lakes home for a socially distanced surprise birthday celebration Thursday afternoon. Kopp, a retired Hoyt Lakes Firefighters suffered the deaths of two family members and a hip replacement during the COVID-19 lockdown and his friends wanted to give him a special celebration.
Friends and family of 94 year old Marv Kopp sing happy birthday from the front yard of his home during a socially distanced surprise birthday celebration Thursday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.