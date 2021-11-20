‘Hanson Brother’ faces off with cancer diagnosis

Steve Carlson portrayed one of the rough and tumble irreverent ‘Hanson Brothers,’ in the iconic 1977 hockey movie “Slap Shot.”
In reality, the 1973 graduate of Roosevelt High School in Virginia was a finesse-type player who could skate and score.
But Carlson is now in the biggest fight of his life.
Carlson is battling Stage 4 metastatic squamous cell carcinoma.
“I’m prepared for everything they can give me,” Carlson said Wednesday night from his home in Johnstown, Pa. “You can sit back and say ‘woe is me,’ but that won’t get you anywhere doing that.”
Metastatic squamous cell carcinoma is a cancer of the squamous cells of the skin that make up the middle and outer layers of skin. It’s often referred to as neck cancer.
Carlson on Tuesday started treatment at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
“I have seven weeks of radiation Monday through Friday and chemo every 21 days,” Carlson said. “I’m actually doing a clinical trial so I can help people down the road. The Hanson Brothers are done and I like to just keep giving back. We’ll get it done. They’re very confident that it’s curable.”
The treatments will continue for several months, he said.
“I’m walking into this thing as positive as possible,” Carlson said. “I might as well make the best out of it as I can.”
Another challenge Carlson is facing is treatment and associated costs.
“I have been retired for 33 years, and unfortunately I did not play enough games while working in the NHL (National Hockey League) to qualify for a pension or benefits,” Carlson said in a GoFundMe post. “I have been completely reliant upon Social Security benefits and attending social appearances. “Put on the Foil. Share this with everyone. It’s the only way it will work.”
“Putting on the Foil,” is a reference to an infamous line in the movie where the Hanson brothers in the locker room put aluminum foil on their knuckles to prepare for hockey fights.
“What are you guys doing?” puzzled actor Paul Newman, who portrayed player-coach Reggie Dunlop said.
“Putting on the foil – every game – Yeah, you want some?” said the Hanson brothers.
“No,” said Dunlop.
Carlson and older brother Jeff, who also played at Virginia, starred in “Slap Shot,” along with Dave Hanson.
The three were known in the movie as the Hanson brothers.
Steve and Jeff’s brother Jack, who also played at Virginia, had been called up to play with the Edmonton Oilers of the World Hockey Association and couldn’t act in the movie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.