Linze Crandall (center, wearing gray T-shirt) poses with volunteers while raising a wall at Crandall’s future home. A kickoff event for Habitat for Humanity’s three new homes in West Eveleth is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, August 13.
The Nilsson and Minkel homes in Buhl were recently completed with significant contributions from community volunteers, donors, and the homeowners. The homes will be dedicated at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 13.
Linze Crandall (center, wearing gray T-shirt) poses with volunteers while raising a wall at Crandall’s future home. A kickoff event for Habitat for Humanity’s three new homes in West Eveleth is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, August 13.
Submitted
The Nilsson and Minkel homes in Buhl were recently completed with significant contributions from community volunteers, donors, and the homeowners. The homes will be dedicated at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 13.
EVELETH/BUHL—North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH) is celebrating with local families on Sunday, August 13 as future and current homeowners begin new stages of their lives.
“We are excited to have a combined event that culminates the journey to homeownership for a couple of our neighbors while commencing it for others,” said NSLCHFH Executive Director Nathan Thompson said in a press release earlier this week. “The 2023 building season began early this summer in Eveleth. Those three homes are in various stages of construction, making this kickoff event a showcase of the work we do to build homes. Along with strong community support, these projects are sponsored by Essentia Health, the Northland Foundation, and the Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.