EVELETH/BUHL—North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH) is celebrating with local families on Sunday, August 13 as future and current homeowners begin new stages of their lives.

“We are excited to have a combined event that culminates the journey to homeownership for a couple of our neighbors while commencing it for others,” said NSLCHFH Executive Director Nathan Thompson said in a press release earlier this week. “The 2023 building season began early this summer in Eveleth. Those three homes are in various stages of construction, making this kickoff event a showcase of the work we do to build homes. Along with strong community support, these projects are sponsored by Essentia Health, the Northland Foundation, and the Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation.”

  
