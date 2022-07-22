Need for affordable housing is on the rise

Construction has begun on two homes being built in Buhl through North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity.

 Photo Submitted

VIRGINIA — Five families in need of affordable housing are partnering with North St. Louis Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH) this year.

Nathan Thompson, executive director, said the non-profit kicked off the 2022 building season this past Sunday with a ceremony in Buhl, where two new homes are under construction. Thompson said construction has begun for a new home in Virginia, and excavation work is getting started for a new home in Hibbing.

