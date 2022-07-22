VIRGINIA — Five families in need of affordable housing are partnering with North St. Louis Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH) this year.
Nathan Thompson, executive director, said the non-profit kicked off the 2022 building season this past Sunday with a ceremony in Buhl, where two new homes are under construction. Thompson said construction has begun for a new home in Virginia, and excavation work is getting started for a new home in Hibbing.
NSLCHFH is also partnering with a family on renovating “a recycle” home project in Chisholm.
Since 1995, NSLCHFH has connected with the community to help 111 families in 15 communities into homes, according to Thompson. A minimum of 200 hours of “sweat equity” hours are required per each adult 18 and older in a partnering family, and the new homeowner has a mortgage payment and must also pay property taxes.
Buhl Mayor John Klarich and City Administrator Ryan Pervenanze attended the ceremony on Sunday and later shared their thoughts on the project.
“It’s a win-win for the City of Buhl that we have two areas that were vacant lots that haven’t been used for 30-35 years and we have new homes there,” Klarich said Wednesday. “It’s good for the families that they get to relocate, have a nice new home and be part of our community.”
As an added bonus, Klarich said there was no cost to the city as all of the infrastructure (electric, water and sewer) and power was already in place. He also mentioned the convenient location of the future homes near the main street and post office.
Pervenanze pointed out the homes Habitat for Humanity has built across the Range over the years have provided most importantly affordable homes for families, and also have other benefits such as increased tax base, added utility customers, and hands-on-training for high school and college students.
“It’s not a secret that housing and especially affordable housing on the Range is needed,” Pervenanze said.
Buhl is discussing potential future housing with NSLCHFH in that same area, according to Klarich.
Thompson acknowledged building and construction in the current economic times is challenging, but at the same time the need for affordable housing is also increasing. He estimated that building costs have increased about 40 percent for the organization the past couple of years, but at the same time, the community has continued to rise in support.
“It is definitely a challenge,” Thompson said. “Just because it’s hard, doesn’t mean the need is not there. The same thing that is making it hard, if not more so, is for families we serve to be sustainable. The need for affordable housing is increasing.”
Thompson said NSLCHFH continues to work hard to raise funds to buy materials such as lumber and with the support of a resilient community hasn’t had to slow down.
“Every dollar that is donated is very important to us and makes a difference,” Thompson said.
Leslie Nilsson is partnering with NSLCHFH on building a new home in Buhl. When excavation began on her home recently and that’s when “it became real.”
Nilsson, in a press release, said she looks forward to helping whenever she can.
“Words cannot say enough about how much I appreciate the volunteers and donors that make this possible,” Nillson said. “It is amazing that there are people who think beyond themselves to help Habitat for Humanity.”
Thompson said he stopped by the project site this past Wednesday and two of the four walls of the home were up.
Teelyn Minkel is also partnering with Habitat for Humanity on a home for her and her son, Isaiah in Buhl.
“I am extremely grateful and blessed that people have graciously donated their time, skills and make donations so that I may have a home for my son and me,” Minkel said in the press release.
Mariah Krulich said she was “super excited” to see the foundation work begin on the future home she is partnering with NSLCHFH for her and her son, Kingston in Virginia. She said she’s looking forward to putting up siding and loves seeing the community come together.
“I am so thankful there are people in our community that are willing to help,” Krulich said.
There are plenty of volunteer opportunities available through NSLCHFH, whether you want to set up a group to help out, or to help out as an individual.
Felicia Busby is partnering with NSLCHFH on a home for herself and her daughter, Natalie. The project involves recycling an existing home.
As a child, Busby recalls in a letter contained in the NSLCHFH newsletter, that she moved around a lot and never felt like she had a home.
“It feels really good knowing that I am able to give her something that I never experienced,” Busby said.
Lynnette Nowak is partnering with NSLCHFH on a new home in Hibbing and says she looks forward to learning as much as possible during the building process.
“One thing that I have taken away from the previous Habitat for Humanity family partners that I have spoken with, who are now living in their new homes, is that they feel they learned so much in the building process,” Nowak said.”They have a lot of confidence going forward to help maintain the property inthe future.”
Nowak said she doesn’t have much experience with construction but pans on, “getting dirty, following directions and learning as much as I can in the process.”
Thompson said along with many local volunteers, NSLCHFH is fortunate to have a traveling group of volunteers known as the Habitat International RV Care-A-Vanners who have traveled to the area and are helping out. Once school starts, he noted, carpentry students from Hibbing High School and electrical students from Mesabi North College Hibbing Campus are set to participate at the building site in Hibbing.
“Thank you to our community partners, donors, business community, vendors - it is really a great group of people who are working together with our community partners to build houses for people in need,” Thompson said.
There are considerations NSLCHFH looks at when selecting families to partner on a home, including the willingness to partner with NSLCHFH, ability to pay a mortgage, and the need for housing. There are also income guidelines, based on household size in order to qualify.
Thompson said a minimum of about $24,000 per year is a guideline.
“Our family starts with one,” Thompson said is a phrase he often says while speaking about the work NSLCHFH does so as not to discourage any individuals from applying.
There are no special skills required of applicants in order for them to fulfill the requirement of 200 hours of “sweat equity,” and there are willing hands available to show partner families what they can do.
“It can be someone with a disability, or who never held a hammer, we’re willing to help with what you can do,” Thompson said.
Along with being invested in their new home, the family works alongside community-minded volunteers, who they develop relationships with.
“Usually our families put in a lot more than 200 (sweat equity) hours,” Thompson said.
NSLCHFH is an equal housing lender, and does not discriminate based on race, creed, color, relgiion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, family status, age, or disability, as stated on its website.
NSLCHFH has received an abundance of applications and isn’t currently accepting applications for partner families. If you would like to be added to the contact list for 2024, you are asked to email your name, address and phone number to habitat@nslchfh.org with the subject title, “Contact List for Applications,” and you will be contacted when the application process resumes.
For questions, you can call the office toll free at 866-749-8910.
If you would like to donate or volunteer, information is available on the organization’s website at: nslchfh.org, or by calling the office at the number listed above.
