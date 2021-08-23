Gusty winds push Greenwood fire; Red Cross sets up in Babbitt, as more evacuations underway

FINLAND — The Greenwood Fire continued to be on the move Monday, which required fire and protection crews to retreat to areas of safety and new evacuation orders to be issued.
A new Red Cross evacuation center has also been moved to the Babbitt Municipal Center and the Forest Service will be using the Babbitt ice arena, according to the Ely Echo.
Spurred by gusty winds, the fire was expected to cross State Highway 1 near the intersection of Lake County Highway 2 Monday night, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire moved to the northeast into the vicinity of McDougal Lake due to 14-25 mph winds out of the south/southwest.
The movement led to new evacuation orders being issued by the Lake County Emergency Office that said: “Evacuations have begun from the Deep Lake Road and east to Little Isabella Road, including the Mitiwan/Grouse/Kitigan Lake Areas.’’ Evacuations are also being considered on the Gunflint Trail, a USFS official said.
Wildfire fighting officials, at a public meeting Monday in Finland, explained how the fire started to heat up around noon, which led to large plumes being seen in the sky.
Speaking to the evacuations, Lake County Sheriff Carey Johnson said 159 places were evacuated after firefighters deemed they were necessary after a very active fire day.
“We are doing our best job to keep these fires contained and under control,’’ a USFS official said during their Facebook live broadcast. “Our local firefighters have been extremely busy.’’
The firefighters will be back at it Tuesday to redeploy and see if there’s any damage to structures in the McDougal Lake area.
The wildfire deserves all the attention and respect possible, according to Brian Pisarek, the leader of the Eastern Area Incident Management Team said. The conditions haven’t been this bad, he said, since the drought of 1976. “This is a significant year.’’
----
Wildfire-fighting efforts Monday on the Greenwood Fire focused on reinforcing the southern line, the area of the Highway 2 corridor, the McDougal Lake and Slate Lake areas, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
That included a defensive burn-out operation of the southeastern edge of the fire, which was designed to decrease the amount of natural fuels available threatening the line.
The size of the blaze remained at 8,862 acres with 0% containment Monday morning even after fire activity increased Sunday afternoon due to warmer temperatures, lower humidity and gusty winds.
Additional heavy equipment and personnel were mobilized Monday to assist in fire suppression, while contract logging crews continued to work on fuel break projects.
Warmer temperatures and gusty winds Monday led to near critical fire weather conditions for parts of the area. “Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires,’’ according to Monday’s special statement from the National Weather Service.
The Greenwood Fire, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, was detected on Aug. 15 around 3 p.m. on the Laurentian Ranger District.
----
EVACUATIONS:
Lake County Sheriff’s office evacuation orders are in effect for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor, and north of Highway 1 in the vicinity of East and West Chub lakes, Jackpot, and Slate Lake. For information regarding evacuations contact Lake County Emergency Management at 773-844-6449. Anyone can sign up for emergency text alerts and calls from Lake County here: https://www.co.lake.mn.us/emergency-management/. If residents or their pets need shelter, there is a Red Cross shelter at the Finland Community Center for those who have been evacuated (425-677-5776).
CLOSURES:
• Highway 2 is closed from Forest Highway 11 to Highway 1. Highway 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Road to Lankinen Road.
• A Forest Service closure order is in place to protect public health and safety due to the Greenwood Fire. It extends across areas within the Kawishiwi, Laurentian, and Tofte Ranger Districts. To see the full Forest order and other alerts go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/superior.
• A Temporary Flight Restriction for aircraft is in place over the fire area.
FIRE RESTRICTIONS: Fire restrictions are in place for the Superior National Forest and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for areas within state jurisdiction of Cook and Lake Counties and northern St. Louis County. Superior National Forest: Fire Restrictions Order and our Campfire Restrictions See the FAQ for more information. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources: MN DNR Wildland Fire Information.
----
JOHN EK AND WHELP FIRES
The Superior National Forest continued to sweep visitors from the Wilderness in a safe and orderly manner Monday, according to the USFS Facebook page. The MNCIS Type 3 team assumed command of the fires beginning Monday. No firefighting crews have been sent directly to the fires due to difficult access, limited aircraft resources, and safety concerns. Crews focused on fuels mitigation projects in the Sawbill Lake area Monday. To view the public meeting held on August 22, please go to https://fb.watch/7zvsmQ4zlW/.
John Ek Fire: The John Ek fire has grown to an estimated 3,000 acres. The fire is 2.5 miles south of Little Saganaga Lake and extends from John Ek Lake to the SE corner of Elton Lake.
Whelp Fire: The Whelp Fire is a lightning-caused fire located five miles northwest of Sawbill Lake, and continues to creep and smolder in the deep duff without moving outside of its current footprint of an estimated 50 acres.
