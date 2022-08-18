COOK — After about three years of work, Veterans Riverfront Park in Cook is nearing completion.
The Friends of the Parks took on the project to revamp the lot at 9 North River Street and the result of their efforts has been quite beautiful.
Benches look out over the Little Fork River, numerous picnic tables dot the property, as do relaxing swings, grills, trees and a flagpole. A dedication monument and a kneeling soldier garden highlight the park, which has a locally-fabricated rod iron fence at its front edge.
The park is dedicated to all veterans that have served the United States.
“We wanted to honor veterans with this park so that was kind of the emphasis of naming it Veterans Riverfront Park,’’ said Steve Kajala, Friends of the Parks secretary.
Local veterans have liked what they’ve seen happening at the site.
“Everybody we’ve talked to has been very supportive and very happy, pleased to see the progress that’s being made here,’’ Kajala added. “We have a number of ties with the VFW here locally. It’s a great group and they’ve been very supportive of everything.’’
—
Kajala said the park area used to be home to an old dance hall called Riek’s Hall.
“There was an American Legion in there. They had dances. In the basement they had different organizations,’’ said Jeannie Taylor, Friends of the Parks president.
Kajala said the building fell out of favor in the 1950s and was torn down in the 1970s. The property was undeveloped after that, outside of someone putting a couple picnic tables there.
“It was just empty and kind of dilapidated.’’
The Friends of the Parks, which was incorporated in 2010, has done other projects (including the community center) utilizing grants and a lot of fundraisers.
“We got the idea to do this park and develop it,’’ Taylor said. The idea was tossed around and the group eventually got going on it, she added, with Carrolle Wood (vice president) and Tammy Palmer (past president) playing vital roles with the Friends.
The Friends started with cleaning the park property in October 2020 because nothing had been done there besides the city mowing it, Kajala commented. The work included hauling out 20 pickup loads of dead brush, trees and other items, which had blown in and accumulated at the park site.
The fall of 2020 also included installing the original concrete pads for the picnic tables, which were installed the following year, along with trash receptacles and grills. An ADA compliant table is part of the project, as well. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 installed the sidewalk and the cement pad around the flag, and a local electrician also aided the cause. The local VFW then did the first flag raising with the Honor Guard, which was honored to participate, Kajala said.
“We’ve had wonderful support from the community as far as physical labor,’’ Taylor said. Skilled union labor also played a big role.
“Without those skilled people donating their time, we would still be digging with a shovel, which we’ve done our share of that too,’’ she added.
The cement monument was completed and recently dedicated to veterans. On top, a plaque honors them. It says, “Veterans Riverfront Park; Dedicated to our veterans; past, present, and future. Thank you.’’
The final project is to get the gravel parking lot paved because it gets flooded in the spring.
“We’d like to pave it,’’ Taylor said. “That’s kind of our fundraiser now. We have a contractor lined up and they’re trying to work with us.’’
Seeing what has been accomplished in the last three years has been rewarding for Kajala and Taylor.
“It’s fun to see people coming here,’’ Kajala said. It’s fund to see that it’s being used daily.’’
“The more people that know about it, the more they can utilize it,’’ Taylor said. “We want it to be kind of a peaceful quiet place but families are welcome and we embrace that.’’
Kajala and Taylor thanked everyone that has helped with the project, whether it be providing labor or donations and grants coming from different sources.
—
Donations can be mailed to: Friends of the Parks, P.O. Box 1141, Cook, MN 55723
Those interested can also contribute through Venmo: @friendsoftheparkscookmn or through Go Fund Me: https://gofund.me/f8f99f7e
