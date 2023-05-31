NASHWAUK—The communities of Nashwauk and Keewatin celebrated a new chapter in their education system and community with a groundbreaking for a new kindergarten through 12th grade school and community wellness center.

In 2022, Nashwauk-Keewatin school district voters approved a referendum to help fund the project by a 70 percent margin, which Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board Chair Lisa Peretalo said is “very rare” for school referendums.

