Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Junior Kaitlin Olson talks about what the new school will mean for students going through the system after her class graduates during Tuesday afternoon’s groundbreaking ceremony in Nashwauk.
Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rae Villebrun speaks about the districts new PreK-12th grade school which broke ground Tuesday afternoon in Nashwauk.
Mark Sauer
Artist drawings of the new Nashwauk-Keewatin PreK-12th grade school were displayed for the crowd to view during a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon in Nashwauk.
Mark Sauer
Craig Menozzi, Project Lead Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools talks about the journey taken to arrive at Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new PreK-12th grade school.
Mark Sauer
Mark Sauer
Hardhats and shovels are set out for the ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Nashwauk-Keewatin Prek-12th grade school which will be. built in Nashwauk.
Mark Sauer
Members of the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School band entertain the crowd gathering Tuesday in Nashwauk for a groundbreaking ceremony for the district’s new school.
NASHWAUK—The communities of Nashwauk and Keewatin celebrated a new chapter in their education system and community with a groundbreaking for a new kindergarten through 12th grade school and community wellness center.
In 2022, Nashwauk-Keewatin school district voters approved a referendum to help fund the project by a 70 percent margin, which Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board Chair Lisa Peretalo said is “very rare” for school referendums.
