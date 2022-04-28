VIRGINIA — Organizers of the Groceries to Go program are looking for volunteers to shop for and deliver groceries for homebound senior citizens on the Range, and in the process, helping them remain living independently in their own homes.
The program, operated by the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA), serves seniors in Hibbing, Chisholm, and the east end of the Range.
Jillene Clapsaddle, Intake Program Specialist for AEOA said the program currently serves 31 seniors in the Chisholm/Hibbing area, and 51 seniors from an area that includes Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert, Biwabik, Aurora, Hoyt Lakes and Tower.
There is an immediate need for more volunteers to shop for seniors as some of the current volunteers are filling as many as five orders just to keep up.
“We have approximately 35 volunteers to cover all our seniors’ grocery lists,” Clapsaddle said.
AEOA started offering the program open to homebound seniors 60 and up about seven years ago, and offers it at Super One stores in Biwabik, Virginia and Hibbing, and Jubilee Foods in Chisholm.
The staff from AEOA Senior Services contacts the seniors on Monday afternoon by phone or email to see if they would like to place an order for that week. Then on Tuesday morning the orders are sent out to the grocery store.
The volunteers shop between Tuesday and Thursday, and pick up their clients’ shopping lists at the customer service counter of the store. They also have the phone number of the client in case there are any questions about their order.
Emily Bombich started volunteering with the program about three years ago, and shops for two clients enrolled in the program.
“It’s kind of a neat opportunity that you can volunteer on your own time, and it’s easy to fit into my schedule,” Bombich said. “Somebody told me about the opportunity and thought it was an opportunity to help older adults stay independent in their house — I love being able to help people out when I can and it’s a great opportunity.”
Not every client orders each week, so the time volunteers devote to shopping varies.
Bombich said it takes roughly an hour for her to shop for two of the seniors, and deliver the groceries they order to their home. She said there are times she’ll have to call the client to see how they would like to handle an item that’s not available, whether they’d like to substitute it with a similar item or omit it from the list.
Clapsaddle said she’s grocery shopped for seniors many times, and depending on the order it takes her anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes, plus delivery time.
The senior client is responsible for paying the bill via phone, or via check sent in the mail, and they are given a copy of their receipt when their order is delivered. In addition to the cost of the groceries, clients are also given an opportunity to contribute for the cost of offering the service.
“On a quarterly basis, the program mails a cost share letter to clients that states the suggested contribution based on household size and reported income,” according to information found on the AEOA website. “It states that no one is denied service due to their refusal or inability to contribute.”
For more information on the Grocery to Go program, or to inquire about being a volunteer shopper, call AEOA Senior and Nutrition Services at 1-800-662-5711, extension 6899.
