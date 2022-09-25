Kari Kilen has found grief and stress relief in an unusual place.
In a former Iron Range mine pit.
Kilen, of rural Nashwauk, is closing in on 1,000 miles of hiking trails within the Redhead Mountain Bike Park at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
The mountain bike park is built within a string of former natural iron ore mine pits.
Following the unexpected May 30, 2020, death of 26-year-old nephew Lee Ebnet, of Hastings, originally of Hoyt Lakes, Kilen has found serenity, peace and solace in the beauty of the rugged mine pit.
“I love listening to the birds and the wind,” Kilen said. “And if you're on the Fractured Falls trail, you can hear the waterfalls before you get there. The trails are just so beautiful.”
Kilen began hiking Redhead on June 16, 2020, shortly after Ebnet passed.
“I didn't have a goal,” Kilen said. “It was during COVID and all the gyms were shut down, the exercise classes were shut down. It was grief relief because my nephew passed away and it was stress relief. I just couldn't get enough of it.”
More than three years later, Kilen should hit 1,000 miles on Tuesday, she said.
“I try to get out at least three days a week,” Kilen, who works for the city of Hibbing said. “I was out 55 times the first year and did 262 miles, 77 times the second year for 425 miles and needed 313 miles this year. I've been out 63 times this year and have 5.28 miles left to go.”
Kilen's first hike was with nephew Lee's brother Ben.
That's when the trails literally gave her a sign.
“He happened to see this piece of tin next to the trail,” Kilen said. “He started flipping it over and I started reading it and it says 'Lee Tires',” Kilen said. “It was like the universe was sending us a message. Something in that just really got to my core and it's been a bond and affiliation for Redhead ever since then. You can walk out there and just forget everything, relax and focus on the beauty.”
Redhead Mountain Bike Park is one of the state's most beautiful and visited mountain bike parks.
Its rust-colored rock walls, tree-lined borders and crystal blue water-filled pit, is attracting thousands of visitors.
A newly-installed trail counter this year recorded 37,000 users over a two-a-half month period, Jordan Metsa, Minnesota Discovery Center Fund Development and Grant Writer said.
Although the park is best known as a destination for mountain bikers, hikers account for about 25 percent of all park users, Metsa said.
“A lot of people are hiking it,” Metsa said. “It's beautiful landscapes that are man-made noting the Ojibwe and Dakota people and the miners who mined that land. It's one of the most beautiful landscapes in the state and the beauty of it is it's multi-use – you can hike, you can pedal and you can kayak.”
Kilen's hiking experience in the park inspired her to start a public Facebook page “Redhead Redfeet.”
She's since been joined on hikes by other hikers who have met her at the park after reading about her hiking events posted on the page.
“I've introduced the trail to dozens of people,” Kilen who's also secretary of the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists group, which helped plan development of the park said. “They show up in the parking lot or they put that they're going to the event. I've met people I wouldn't have met any other way and they have joined me because they saw it on Facebook.”
Kilen is amazing, Metsa said.
“It's just this kind of inspirational story and she wants to use it as a hope and to keep memories alive,” Metsa said. “I see her out there at least once a week. She's just one of those iconic users that you see out on the trail.”
As fall arrives, Kilen said it's one of her favorite times of the year to hike Redhead.
“I still just love Redhead,” Kilen said. “People say, 'Don't you get tired of Redhead'?” It's like, no, because obviously it changes throughout the season. You go out there the first time and the trees start budding and then you start getting your first little flowers and then the strawberries are out and then the blueberries are out. And I try to look for things I haven't noticed each time to make it more interesting and fun.”
Trying it is loving it, she said.
“If anybody wants to give it a try, I encourage them to do it,” Kilen said. “It's one of those things that until you get out there and understand it, you don't know the draw.”
