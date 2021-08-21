ISABELLA — U.S. Forest Service officials are saying it could be at least two weeks before crews can contain the Greenwood fire and it might not be fully extinguished until the snow flies.
Thursday, the fire — which started on Sunday from a lightning strike — grew to 4,734 acres (covering 6.69 square miles) according to a Forest Service press release sent out Friday.
On Friday afternoon, the Greenwood fire jumped over Highway 2, just north of Stony Lake, according to the USFS.
“Fire crews and aircraft are responding. The Lake County Sheriff's Department is onsite and evacuating residents. The fire crossed over a point designated as a Management Action Point, triggering evacuations in the Sand Lake and Stony Lake areas,’’ a USFS news release said.
Thursday night, officials from several entities working to fight the blaze discussed the situation at a public meeting held at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center Auditorium in Finland and online via Zoom.
Brian Pisarek, the incident commander, told a full house that the rural Lake County fire has grown on its western side and south of Stone Lake and tends to pick up momentum later in the day.
“What we are seeing in the woods, what the fire is doing to the timber… most of the day and morning it’s lying underneath the timber, taking out some of the dead trees and occasionally taking out some group trees,” Pisarek said. “As it gathers energy throughout the day it seems like in that time frame — in the afternoon from 4 to 6 o’clock — the fire picks up and grabs the right kind of fuel and makes runs.”
Pisarek said during the meeting that the stagnant weather system the area has been seeing has included southerly winds that have pushed the fire north as crews there have been using air equipment to attempt to contain it near Highway 1. Thus far, the fire hasn’t crossed a wetland near Stony Creek, he added.
Pisarek also told the audience that to this point the spread has been mostly predictable but on Wednesday it did unexpectedly push west toward Highway 2.
Forest fire manager Nick Petrack, who covers the Ely, Cook and Aurora areas, told those in attendance that several other fires continue to burn in the Superior National Forest and that it would take a long rainfall or early snowfall to extinguish many of them, some inaccessible by ground.
Heading into the weekend, the forecast is calling for some rain in the area and that front could bring strong winds from the northwest which could push the fire to the southwest, Pisarek said.
Officials warned Friday that they were expecting critical fire weather during the day with high winds ahead of a thunderstorm.
“Hot and dry conditions will contribute to the potential for very active or extreme fire behavior this afternoon,” the release read.
According to the U.S. Forest Service news release, day and night shift fire crews have continued structure protection on the west side within the Highway 2 corridor, McDougal and Stony River areas.
So far there are no reports of structures lost.
Hand crews, equipment and engine crews continued fireline construction and laying hoseline on the southern edge at the fire’s base.
New crews and equipment arrived to assist in fire suppression and in scouting locations for constructing firelines.
There are currently more than 250 people on the ground fighting the fire, including personnel from Mississippi, Georgia, South Dakota and Colorado, with three hand crews, 38 engines, two dozers, three tenders, and three aircraft assigned to the incident in addition to engines, equipment and aircraft from cooperators and partners.
The Greenwood Fire was detected on Aug. 15, 2021, around 3 p.m. in the Laurentian Ranger District and is located near Greenwood Lake and approximately 15 miles southwest of Isabella,
Lake County Sheriff’s office evacuation orders are in effect for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor, and just north of Highway 1.
For information regarding evacuations contact Lake County Emergency Management at 773-844-6449. You can sign up for emergency text alerts and calls from Lake County here: https://www.co.lake.mn.us/emergency-management/.
There is a Red Cross shelter at the Finland Community Center for those who have been evacuated. If you need shelter, you can contact the shelter manager at 425-677-5776.
Lake County Emergency Management set up a pet shelter in front of the community center.
Closures as of Friday include:
Hwy 2 is closed from Forest Hwy 11 to Hwy 1. Hwy 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Rd to Lankinen Rd.
A Forest Service closure order is in place to protect public health and safety due to the Greenwood Fire. It extends across areas within the Kawishiwi, Laurentian, and Tofte Ranger Districts and a small portion of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. To see the full Forest order and other alerts go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/superior.
A Temporary Flight Restriction for aircraft is in effect over the fire area.
Fire restrictions are in place for the Superior National Forest and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for areas within state jurisdiction Cook and Lake Counties and northern St. Louis County.
