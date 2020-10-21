Photos by Gary Giombetti

Members of the Greenhaven Elementary school get ready to go on a hay ride during the Greenhaven Fall Festival, Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Madlynn Miller does the obstacle course.

Cam Nickila poses while petting a miniature horse. Grass Meadows farm and Allavus farm, both from Iron, brought a selection of animals for the kids to meet.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments