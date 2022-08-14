EVELETH — The Graphic Design Media program offered by Minnesota North College has been around in one form or another since the 1960’s on the Eveleth campus.
While technology has changed a lot since then, and with it, the way the program has been taught, one thing has remained the same — it has always been face-to-face and in-person.
Now, that delivery method is changing slightly and with the shift comes more opportunities for students outside of the Quad Cities area looking to earn an A.A.S. Degree or Diploma in the field.
Paul Mclaughlin, a Graphic Design Media Instructor who has been with the program for nearly three decades, said officials at the college are starting pilot project satellites on the Rainy River and Hibbing campuses to expand the Graphics program.
There will be new computers, equipment and dedicated space for students on both campuses, while instructors will be based in Eveleth. McLaughlin said students will “Zoom in” to lectures and labs.
“We’re trying to level up the enrollment. We’re trying to create opportunities for students that want to go into graphic design, that want to go into video editing. And there’s a lot of other mediums that they can go into like web design, photography,” McLaughlin said.
According to information from the college, the Graphic Design Media program offers students access to cutting-edge technology that prepares them for a career in creative communications.
This program has two delivery methods: Face-to-face on campus or remotely via zoom. Regardless of location, course delivery is synchronous, which means that all students are required to be present Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There is a remote option at home with purchase of a computer, or by use of equipment at the Rainy River and Hibbing campuses, on a first come, first served basis.
According to Minnesota North officials, “all students benefit from learning how to manage professional-level software to build a robust portfolio that includes video, and design for both print and digital platforms.
“Career growth in visual communications is strong as more and more businesses, industry partners and educational institutions rely on professional materials to help educate, entertain, persuade, and inform the public,’’ the program description reads. Graduates of the program have found careers in a variety of industries, including: Graphic designer, Art director, Creative director, Videographer, Photographer, Social media, User experience, Premedia, Prepress, Print management, Account management/marketing, and Freelance.”
“People don’t realize how big graphics is. People don’t realize how many opportunities there really are for people to go into the graphics business,” McLaughlin said. “I’m going into my 29th year and we have several (former) students that own their own businesses.”
McLaughlin, who teaches courses along with Katie Fredeen, another Graphic Design Media Instructor, said the Rainy River idea came from Jessalyn Sabin, Academic Dean, Career and Technical Education at Minnesota North College.
“We felt that this program already had strong remote education roots, and given the nature of graphic design, which can be done from anywhere, this is an attractive option for those looking to build their portfolio and start their careers from the area,” Sabin told the Mesabi Tribune by email this week. “We also have strong supporters from the local film and media industries, which are growing in our region.”
Sabin added that “in an advisory committee meeting with local business in International Falls, one member had expressed a desire to see this kind of programming on the Rainy River campus. With the set-up of the appropriate computer and design technology on that campus, alongside remote Zoom room capabilities for synchronous, real-time class delivery from the Eveleth campus instructors, this is now a reality.”
Sabin said that the new delivery method will benefit students across northern Minnesota.
“Students will be able to engage in Graphic Design Media across our service area, and this will support a variety of careers that can be established in the northland, including web design, media, social media influencing and marketing,” she said. “These digital careers serve people seeking to live in the area and work in a nation-wide or even global market.”
Fredeen said changes in the way classes were taught after COVID-19 forced closures and limited in-person gatherings provided officials with a glimpse of what was possible with remote learning.
“Like everything else when COVID hit we kind of had to join the rest of the world and change our delivery method and we found that it’s not all a bad thing,” Fredeen said. “And because we were kind of forced to experiment with things in that way, I think it set us up to be able to reach a broader audience now that we’re a world that’s more used to being remote.”
Fredeen also said the new delivery method can prepare future graduates for remote employment.
“Building in that discipline of focusing on the task at hand and understanding that you’re still required to be present during the work day, during the school day, just because you’re at home doesn’t mean that gets you off the hook to push things off to midnight or two or three o’clock in the morning,” Fredeen said. “That’s my hope that having that discipline in school will help them have that same discipline if they get hired for a remote position.”
And, according to McLaughlin, despite the adjustment to delivery, the curriculum's not going to change.
“So the students aren’t going to sacrifice anything. We’ll have computers for them. We’ll have cameras for them. They’re not going to sacrifice anything as far as equipment that they have to use. Everybody gets a computer. Everybody gets a DSLR camera,” McLaughlin said, adding that they will keep the remote option enriched for those students by bringing in a lot of guest speakers so that the students hear from industry professionals.
Fredeen said she and McLaughlin strive to create and join the online community with the in class community so that when they do see each other face to face it’s as if they have always been in the classroom together.
“We’re all at the same time. When I start my class, when Paul starts his class, those students that are remote are sitting in on the live lecture. They have every opportunity to put their hand up or give a shout, or say, ‘hey wait, slow down, I didn’t get that,’ or ‘what do you mean when you say that,’” Fredeen said. “So that gives it kind of the best of both worlds that they have that ability to stop class or ask a question and we encourage that. That’s how you learn.”
So far, a few students have signed up for the program at the off-campus sites, and McLaughlin said there is room for more, as in total the Graphic Design Media program can serve at least 20 students.
He added that while school starts at Minnesota North on Aug. 22, it’s not too late to enroll. Interested students can sign up anytime between now through the end of the first week of classes.
For more information see: https://minnesotanorth.edu/academics/programs/graphic-design-media/ or by calling admissions at 888-223-8068.
