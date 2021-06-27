CHISHOLM — People from across the Iron Range and beyond gathered at the edge of what was once an abandoned mine pit to celebrate a ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Redhead Mountain Bike Park.
The Redhead trail is built on the side of an abandoned mine pit near Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm, and is now considered by some cyclists to be a world class mountain bike trail.
The Redhead Mountain debuted in 2020 with what organizers called a “soft opening” of 15 miles of trail. An additional 10 miles were completed this year bringing the total mileage to 25 miles.
A $1.77 million grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board was used to cover the cost of constructing the trail that is now owned and operated by the city. IRRRB, Minnesota Discovery Center and the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists group remain partners with the city on this venture.
MDC serves as the trailhead for the facility.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa on Saturday referred to the trail as “a gem of the northland” as he addressed the crowd of cyclists, community members and visitors on hand for the grand opening.
Earlier, Champa and Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shannon Kishel-Roche said Chisholm is experiencing a positive economic impact from the influx of bike traffic in town. MDC introduced its shuttle service to and from the trail to downtown Chisholm on Saturday, where a craft fair was being held in conjunction with the grand opening.
Speakers at the grand opening on Saturday included representatives from the IRRRB, St. Louis County, City of Chisholm, Minnesota Discovery Center, and the Iron Range Off Road Cyclists group.
IRRRB Commissioner Mark Phillips talked about all of the work that went into the project, and the obstacles of building what is the first facility constructed inside fenced-off mining property.
“It took a village to get this done, so we appreciate all of the help,” Phillips said.
Champa, St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich and St. Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald grew up in Chisholm and shared their thoughts on having a world class attraction in their hometown.
“This is really nice; especially being from Chisholm and having roots here,” McDonald said.
McDonald said he enjoyed walking the Redhead trail, and has also heard positive reviews from cyclists friends from outside the area, who he said gave it high marks.
Jugovich, while addressing the crowd, talked about the historic nature of the Redhead trail, which he said represents the “blood, sweat and tears” of those in the mining industry.
In his speech, Jugovich called for future events in collaboration with the St. Louis County Fairgrounds, Redhead Trail, MDC and the city to make Chisholm a destination.
It was Pete Kero, a volunteer with the IROC group who is credited with having the vision and passion for mountain biking that initiated discussions on Redhead and continued throughout the construction phase and into trail maintenance today.
Kero on Saturday addressed riders telling them once you ride the Redhead, “you’re sold.”
“This is as good as it gets,” Kero said.
Michaella Johnson, of Crosby, had taken a ride on the Redhead trail prior to the celebration on Saturday.
Johnson said she enjoyed the scenery along the trail, and the way the trail was designed to ride down into the pit and then back up.
“You don’t see that too often,” Johnson said.
Joe and Michelle Austin made the trek from Duluth to Chisholm on Saturday and were anxiously awaiting to try out the trail after the ceremony.
“It’s supposed to be an awesome trail,” Joe said.
Lee Zieske, of Hibbing, said he’s a frequent rider and fan of the Redhead.
“It’s fantastic,” Zieske said.
MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson talked about future plans for the Redhead, including water recreation being added at the pit this summer.
Kero said he also has some ideas for future expansion, telling the crowd he wasn’t quite ready to share them yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.