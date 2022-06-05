featured Graduation 2022 around the Range Jun 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Virginia High School graduates celebrate on stage following the conclusion of Friday night's commencement in Virginia. Mark Sauer Wilber Thompson (left), Ian Norris and Caden Polzin take some time to talk things over just before the start of the Hibbing High School graduation Friday in high school auditorium. Gary Giombette Chaz Wagner, Indian Education Home School Liaison, performs a song in honor of graduates at the graduation ceremony on Friday at Chisholm High School. Marie Tolonen The Mesabi East High School class of 2022 toss their caps in the air in celebration at the conclusion of Saturday afternoon's commencement in Aurora. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Virginia High School graduates celebrate on stage following the conclusion of Friday night’s commencement in Virginia. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graduate Virginia High School Education Commencement Graduation Virginia Conclusion Night Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Roger Gordon Moe Dennis Ray Sabart Joseph M. Berklich Carol Ann Zadra Audrey Mae ‘Noni’ Baratto Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
