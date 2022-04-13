On Sunday, April 10, GOP delegates of MN Senate District 3 convened at the Northwoods School in Cook to endorse a candidate for MN Senate District 3 and MN House District 3A.
These are the biggest House and Senate districts in the state; they consist of all of Cook, Lake, Koochiching counties and part of St. Louis and Itasca counties.
Both races were contested.
For the Senate race Andrea Zupancich, Mayor of Babbit and John Moren competed for the endorsement to fill the open seat caused by Senator Tom Bakk’s retirement. In the House 3A race, Bob Wolfe of International Falls competed with Roger Skruba,
Mayor of Ely to replace Representative Rob Ecklund, according to a news release issued Monday.
A vote of 60% is required for an endorsement.
Andrea Zupancich won the Senate race on the first ballot with a total of 90%. Bob Wolfe won the House endorsement with 63% of the vote.
Bob Wolfe explained, “I entered the race because I feel the voters of 3A deserve a lifelong conservative option come November, as it turns out, I’m proud to be that option! I look forward to taking my conservative values to St.Paul and help steer Minnesota away from its current impending destruction of becoming a Cold California”
Andrea Zupancich said, "I am honored and humbled to receive the endorsement! I look forward to fighting for not only our future, but our children's future and the future generations to come for our way of life in Northern Minnesota, in St Paul, and not be set aside."
Terry Stone, Chair of Koochiching County GOP said that, “the Koochiching County delegation was a key part of the election results; far more so than I’ve seen in the past.” Stone continued, “Koochiching County actually Voted Republican in the last House and Senate Races; it looks like it’s time for a change throughout the Arrowhead.”
“I was glad to see the turnout from St. Louis County”, said Jed Holewa St. Louis County Republican Chairman, “at the convention. I’d also like to thank the surrounding counties that participated as well. The delegates have spoken and it’s time to get behind these candidates and flip this state.”
