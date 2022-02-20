Goodsky’s legacy will live on in future generations

NETT LAKE — As a Spiritual Advisor for the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Gene Goodsky touched countless lives with his wisdom, knowledge, and compassion for his fellow humankind.
He was a man who could be counted on, day or night, to be there for people who were struggling with problems in their own lives or for those suffering from a terminal illness who sought comfort when it was needed most.
So, when word spread of Goodsky's own struggles surfaced due to failing health, the outpouring of love was given back tenfold to the man who had given so much to so many.
While that love, respect, prayers and admiration lifted the spirits of Gene, he ultimately lost his battle with Covid and passed away peacefully earlier this month at the age of 80.
"Tonight, in true dad fashion, Dad took control and decided he was done," wrote Gene's daughter, Dianna, on her Facebook page, called Warrior Spirit Rising, which is named after a book she wrote about her father. "He was probably the most awake and aware tonight… he took his last breath at 1:22 a.m. on February 9, 2022, surrounded by all the family the hospital would allow and full of so much love, still giving so much love."
Goodsky is survived by her children, Dianna, Lela (Fred), Curt (Mel), and Tom; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; one brother, Henry; one sister, Ellen; numerous nieces and nephews; students who were like his children; friends that were family and his "most beautiful woman ever" PJ.
Dianna's Facebook page had been bustling with activity for several weeks about her father's illness as she gave updates and asked for continued prayers. The well-wishes were heartfelt and meant the world to Gene and his entire family and circle of friends.
However, that outpouring of love and support came as no surprise to Bois Forte Tribal Chairwoman Cathy Chavers.
"Bois Forte has suffered a great loss," said Chavers. "Gene touched many lives, young and old. We lost not only a teacher, healer, friend, and relative— but a person with an extraordinary place in our hearts and our memories."
Bois Forte District I Representative Shane Drift echoed those sentiments and talked glowingly of how well respected Goodsky was in many aspects of life, including as an elder, veteran, Spiritual Advisor, teacher, mentor, medicine man, and friend.
He recalled how Goodsky was there for him when his grandmother passed away in May of 1999. He also recalled when our country was devastated by the event surrounding September 11, 2001.
"Gene and I were out ricing," said Drift. "We talked about what was going on, and he thought about the people right away. He suggested that we do a ceremony up at the small gym so that people could share how they were feeling, offer support and encouragement."
No matter what the situation was, Drift said Goodsky always had a calming effect that let people know that things were going to be OK even in the darkest of times.
"Gene would always say a prayer before the council meeting, and then he would push his walker down the hallway," said Drift. "He would stop by my office window — stand straight up and salute me. He was showing me respect! Please keep in mind that I never served in the military, and I would salute him back to show him respect."
Chavers was always impressed with how important community was to Goodsky and his teachings. He was a man who never sought the spotlight but cherished his role as a Bois Forte Elder, where people from all walks of life sought him out for advice, guidance, and direction.
She said his words and wisdom resonated at Bois Forte, in the elementary and high schools, at ceremonies and pow wows, and each council meeting when he gave his invocations. He had a strong presence at the Bois Forte State of the Band event and was always a welcome sight when he paid visits to the Bois Forte Heritage Center & Cultural Museum.
"He was a teacher both on and off the reservation in various schools, but he was a teacher to us all," said Chavers. "He was also a healer. It didn't matter if you were native or not. He was willing to help anyone that asked him. I know that one of those individuals was my father… Gene was called upon to help those who passed away to begin their journeys to see our relatives who left before them."
Chavers said Goodsky was extremely proud of his military service to his county and others who served.
"A lot of us parents went to Gene for guidance after an offering of assema (tobacco) for answers on what our dreams meant, naming ceremonies, how to do something in a traditional way and do it correctly," said Chavers.
Chavers said Goodsky's legacy not only encompassed the Bois Forte community, but it also extended well beyond the boundaries of the Nett Lake or Lake Vermilion sectors. She talked of the sadness Goodsky felt when the pandemic forced people into isolation and broke the spirits of many.
"He was always stating how our communities need to come back together, people helping people again," said Chavers. "Gene was always saying that there is no color in people, no black, white, or others. He stated we are all humans, and we need to respect each other and help each other."
During the pandemic, Chavers said it was important for Goodsky to get all the traditional healers together from all the reservations in the state of Minnesota, and he made that happen.
"He had Dakota and Ojibwe healers together to discuss what they could do to get us through these troubling times," said Chavers. "That was the type of man he was — he was always looking for ways to make things better for everyone."
—
Goodsky was born in Nett Lake on Feb. 5, 1942. According to his daughter, Dianna, he joined the Navy at 17 as a Machinist Mate, serving on the USS Princeton during the atomic bomb testing in the South Pacific. Later, he would be classified as an "Atomic Vet."
After a brief break in service, Goodsky rejoined the Navy but this time a Seabee as a Builder, doing what he loved, which was honing his carpentry skills and serving this country.
According to Dianna, Goodsky was honorably discharged in 1976, and he returned home to Nett Lake to enjoy life with his family and friends. Four years after returning home, Dianna said her father had a Spiritual Awakening, known as a Near Death Experience, and soon was leading AA Meetings, and he became the culture leader at Nett Lake and Orr Schools.
She recalled how he spent the next 33 years teaching, loving, guiding, mentoring his students and fellow staff while also helping to bridge the cultural gaps and helping to ease racial tensions with the integration of all students, in all schools in the Northland.
"There is a void left behind that will never be filled…," Dianna told those in attendance at her father's funeral, which took place at the Bois Forte Governmental Center's ballroom in Nett Lake.
She continued by telling those gathered to celebrate his life that while this was a time for mourning, it was also a time to reflect on her father's impact on the Bois Forte Community. She talked about his "booming voice," especially at sporting events that commanded attention, but yet deep down; he was a soft person.
"He was always giving big hugs and providing a shoulder to cry on to so many friends. His light always shone brightly through his kind eyes and smiling face," said Dianna. "Dad's gifts were many and his impact is too far-reaching to list, but we know that his legacy will be felt for years to come."
That is something Drift believes as well, and he is hopeful Goodsky's life lessons will carry on for future generations.
"I would like to say "Chi miigwech" (Big thank you) to Gene for always being there for our people, our tribe, for my family and me," said Drift. "Chi miigwech for the traditional teachings, laughs, and good times we had sitting around the drum. While he is gone, his legacy will never be forgotten."
