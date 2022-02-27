There were two things I could always count on, without fail, during many journeys through the years from Virginia to Nett Lake to tell the stories of the Anishinabe people, culture and community.
First of all, I knew each time I made the drive, I should get ready to wave.
Motorists in nearly every vehicle traveling the 18-mile stretch between Highway 53 and the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa’s Nett Lake Reservation raised a hand in the amiable gesture while passing in opposite directions. I learned early on that Nett Lake Road is one of the friendliest roadways in the state.
The other given was that I would leave the reservation a little bit wiser, more spiritually attuned, and feeling, often, more human than ever.
Of course, I could also throw in that on visits to Nett Lake, I usually surpassed a typical day’s share of smiles in a mere matter of hours.
These things were all the result of spending time with Gene Goodsky.
Gene’s kind face, timeworn with the look of wisdom, yet radiant with a youthful, mischievous twinkle in his eyes, said he was a man who knew things, who’d seen things, who had been through things, but who also embraced the joy of life.
There was nothing wrong with good-naturedly “raising a little Cain” from time to time, Gene expressed. It was just as much a part of his character as his devotion to the Ojibwe — or Anishinabe — traditions and spirituality.
As the Band’s spiritual advisor, Gene Goodsky provided guidance, counseling, and words of hope and healing. He prepared teas and mixtures of herbs, plants and roots to help the sick. He officiated at ceremonies and funerals. He prayed to the Great Spirit.
As an Anishinabe cultural and language teacher at the Nett Lake Elementary School, Gene Goodsky kept alive the ways of his ancestors, teaching the next generations how to fuse rituals and native customs with a modern world.
I first met Gene not long after landing a job at the then Mesabi Daily News in 1996.
I’m not sure exactly what the story was at the time. Most likely it was on one of his wild rice or maple sugar camps.
Gene started teaching in Nett Lake in 1980, and in the following years he began holding the annual demonstrations with sixth graders at the Nett Lake and Orr schools.
In the fall, he set up a parching area in the woods, teaching kids how wild rice is first harvested by knocking ripe seeds with sticks from the tall, marshy grasses into a canoe before its dried in the sun on a tarp for several days, and then showing them how it is parched over a fire.
At the camp, Gene, and sometimes members of his family, enacted the traditional way of thrashing the wild rice to remove the chaff by dancing on it with moccasins before fanning, or winnowing, it in small birch bark containers.
Wild ricing is a “cooperative effort,” Gene and his siblings informed the kids. “No one ever stands around and watches others work."
In the spring, Gene demonstrated the customary maple sugar process, showing students how trees are tapped with small wooden boards and how the sap is stored and boiled in a kettle over a fire into syrup and then finished sugar.
The camps were not only a way to foster a sense of identity for native students. They were also a chance for sixth graders at both schools, who would share a seventh grade classroom in Orr the following year, to learn about each other’s culture — to “get to know each other so they won’t be strangers.”
Gene was all about reducing the gap separating Native American and other cultures by encouraging interactions between non-native children and those from the reservation.
The teacher used every opportunity to incorporate other messages as well, such as lessons in patience. Making maple sugar is a lengthy process, but worth it in the end when tasting the sweet goodness, he told the kids.
He took them around the camp, guiding them on ways to identify various trees and plants.
“Even if you're not interested, learn it anyway,” Gene would tell the kids. “You can pass this information onto somebody who is interested. You can say, ‘I know how to do this. I can help you.’” If a student dared to goof off, it took but a resounding “Hey! Listen up!” for Gene to snap a kid back to attention, followed by a kind reminder that when someone is speaking, you must give the person the respect of listening.
And as wild rice parched over a crackling, smokey fire during the fall gatherings, Gene invited the students to sample the pieces of rice that popped, while informing them about the spiritual significance of the harvest and the ceremonial offering made to the Great Spirit.
“You say ‘God,’ I say the ‘Great Spirit.’ We all have the same supernatural being,” Gene would say. “We look at the rice as a gift,” he would note of the native culture. “We make an itty bitty plate, maybe four to five kernels” for a spiritual offering, which includes spreading tobacco. “We give back what we receive. Then we can eat it.”
Gene also informed the kids about how the Anishinabe of long ago traveled together through the forests and along the waterways in small groups of families, each season shifting from camp to camp, moving with the rhythms of nature.
They would hunt and fish, harvest wild rice, pick berries and tap trees for maple sugar, and then, in the summer, meet up in one large gathering spot — Nett Lake being one of them — where all the families would celebrate all the good that had come in the months apart, grieve for losses, and pray for the future. In that brief time, they would join as a big, united community, before parting ways once more. Gene later opened the educational camps up to other schools, including Cook and Virginia, and invited high school and college students to take part, also.
—
During my many years working with Gene on stories for the paper, I learned so much about the traditional Anishinabe culture, such as how the native woodland people believe one year on Earth is equivalent to one day in the spiritual world.
Gene once told me: “Our springtime is their morning. Our summer is their daytime. Our fall is their evening. Winter is their night.”
Springtime calls for a special “asking” ceremony, seeking assistance from the spiritual world to sustain the people through the year with the rebirth of animals and the growth of wild berries and medicinal plants.
“In turn we give (the spirits) breakfast” — a ceremonial dish of wild rice, blueberries, maple sugar, and maybe a bit of duck or deer meat that is offered “to the Great Spirit and all his workers.”
The spring rains he likened to a morning shower. And sometimes, when the land is blanketed with a late-spring snowfall, it’s the spirits tucking back in for a few more minutes of rest.
Gene said that ever since he was a young child, he took it upon himself to learn about the wilderness and nature's medicine from his grandparents, elders and medicine men.
He was determined to take back what the Native American boarding schools of the 1800s had taken away. He explained how children were removed from their families and “herded to boarding schools” aimed at assimilating youngsters into Caucasian culture, where they were punished for speaking their native language.
The Bois Forte people “started to lose the way of life,” he said, and many ceremonies ceased as native people began mainstreaming and adopting the customs of white people.
It wasn’t until the 1970s, he said, that the Band truly grasped a return to the old way. “They brought back the drums first. They started listening to the older people who were left. They brought back ceremonies.”
I spent one day in 2002 near the shore of Nett Lake, observing as Gene, his brother, “Hank," and others constructed a traditional birch bark canoe.
The experience of building the canoe was one of teamwork and spirituality, they said, as the group worked to stitch together the birchbark for the craft’s outer covering and to prepare the thin strips of cedar to be bent widthwise across the inside of the canoe to hold down the floorboards.
They joked about how the “ribs” were coming along as the cedar strips “cooked” in a large metal container over an open fire.
A ceremony was later performed for the canoe, in thanks to the Creator for all the sacred natural materials used by Band members to make it, and it became part of a permanent display at the Bois Forte Heritage Center & Cultural Museum near Tower.
The Anishinabe tradition is to respect all living things used for human purposes, Gene always said. If a tree was cut down, tobacco would first be placed at its base as an offering for the spirit of the tree. If a deer was hunted to be used for meat, an offering would also be made for the spirit of that animal.
On another occasion, I spent much of a school day in Gene’s classroom as he taught the children Ojibwe words and led them through a beading exercise.
I will forever remember how to say “dog” — “animoosh.”
“I have an animoosh,” one child had said. Gene smiled as several others chimed in that they did, too.
And if they “messed up” stringing beads, the teacher gently advised that it was OK to go back and start over. That’s how a person learns and grows, he told the kids.
I remember him also relaying a fine piece of wisdom about children in general. Gene said he never worried about youngsters wriggling around while seated. Too often, he said, teachers will insist that young kids sit still. But that’s simply not in their nature. A child asked to be motionless will spend too much energy concentrating on being stationary and not pay attention to what is being taught, he said.
—
Gene, a United States military veteran and member of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa Honor Guard, was rarely attired without a ball cap signifying his service in the Navy and Navy Seabees.
Gene had enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a teenager straight out of high school.
After serving aboard the USS Princeton and a landing platform helicopter that airlifted marines from ship to shore, he joined the Reserves for two years. Then came the Vietnam War.
“I knew I had to go,” Gene said in an MDN story. So he volunteered to serve with the Seabees. “I was married and had three kids, all under the age of 10. A lot of people thought I was crazy.” But Gene saw his service as a way “to help them.”
Gene explained it another time to a group of students, saying when people questioned him, he told them he volunteered, “Because I love my family, my nation and my people, whoever they are,” and no matter the color of their skin. “I have a strong love for people and mainly I was thinking about you young people and your future. I did this so you could stand here and be as free as you are.”
Before Gene headed off to service, the elders held a special ceremony in his honor and presented him with a feather as a symbol of strength and protection.
Once in Vietnam, his Seabee unit worked 12- to 16-hour days in the extreme humidity, building bridges, roads, camps, and barracks to house 12 to 20 men in remote areas.
“We pushed the woods back so the camps had larger perimeters. Anything that needed building, we were involved in,” Gene had explained, adding that “the most depressing part was putting up something and then coming back and seeing the building was blown away.”
“I saw a lot of fighting and heard a lot,” Gene said, openly sharing the lasting effects of his wartime experience — intense struggles with flashbacks and PTSD.
Gene was intensely proud, however, of his service, and of the contributions to the country by fellow Native Americans. He talked about it once for a newspaper story — how native people have the highest per-capita involvement of any population to serve in the U.S. military.
Two days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Gene led a healing ceremony in Nett Lake, advising that “the healing process starts with ourselves. … The main thing that we must focus on right now is to heal ourselves individually — both mind and spirit to where we can think clearly and do the things that we need to do to help each other and especially to help the ones grieving.”
—
Gene Goodsky’s teachings were many. But the Bois Forte elder ultimately taught about so much more than spiritually and culture.
He enlightened those who listened — native or non-native — in a very humble way about how we can all be better humans.
The Anishinabe people believe there is one Creator who made all living things and gave each people a way of life and their own customs, traditions and spirituality, he said, always noting that no one people is better than another — simply different in certain ways.
Gene relayed that in learning about Christianity and other religions and cultures, he concluded Native Americans and others share many parallels. For example, the "basic laws of nature” for the Anishinabe are very much like the 10 Commandments.
I always appreciated how he prayed for protection for travelers, myself included, when visiting the reservation, and his generosity with giving out big, warm hugs. I felt reassured I’d make it home safely, even on that one day when a snowstorm had picked up by the time I left Nett Lake and the state Department of Transportation was advising no unnecessary travel.
It was a white-knuckle drive (with passing motorists offering waves along Nett Lake Road nonetheless), but I felt a sense of calm coming from the prayers of a very spiritual man.
Most people are on the same pathway to reach what they consider as heaven — they just take various routes to get there, Gene always said.
Gene Goodsky, the mentor, teacher, healer and friend, has now taken that journey home.
He died Feb. 9, after a several-week battle with COVID, just days after turning 80.
This time the traditional tribal service he would typically officiate at was conducted for him.
Miigwech, my friend. Thank you for all you taught me. Thank you for being a friend to humanity, Gene. You will be missed by so many.
I know your spirit soars on.
