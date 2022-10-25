Trina Hoff and her immediate family have been hit hard by cancer in the last few years.
But family, friends and Care Partners have been there to lift them up.
“Back in 2019, my family went through a lot of cancer,” Hoff, of Fayal Township said. “In December 2018, my dad was diagnosed with stomach cancer. In February 2019, my mother was diagnosed with lung cancer. Three months later, in April 2019, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the love shown by family, friends and Care Partners, an Eveleth-based non-profit that provides financial help to Iron Rangers dealing with cancer or other life-limiting illnesses, has carried her family through tough times, Hoff said.
“Throughout my journey with this, the love and support of family and friends and Care Partners has been overwhelming,” Hoff, who's undergone numerous surgeries, said. “As far as October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I want to emphasize the importance of regular mammograms.”
Care Partners' mission is to provide financial assistance for a variety of needs to people going through major health challenges.
Its biggest fundraiser of the year is on the front burner.
A 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Swedish Meatball Dinner at Parkview Elementary School in Virginia is aimed at raising funds to assist area cancer patients and others facing major illnesses.
The 13th annual dinner, complete with mashed potatoes, beans, desserts, and refreshments, is a hugely popular event, Tasia Hoag, Care Partners executive director said.
“This is the biggest fundraiser we do,” Hoag said. “We always sell out of meatballs. It's good food for a great cause.”
Volunteers do everything from mixing meat to peeling potatoes, making gravy, and cleaning tables, Hoag said.
All to help other Iron Rangers.
“They just show up and do it,” Hoag said. “It's amazing.”
Patrons can eat-in or walk-in and carry-out.
There's also mobile curbside service available by texting your name and order details to 218-780-3366.
Signs will be posted in the school parking lot for curbside pickup directions.
The event is $15 per person. Children under five are free.
Meatballs only are also available for $15 a dozen, with or without gravy.
The Swedish meatballs are a big hit, Hoag said.
“We know Iron Range bakers are the best in the world,” Hoag said. “And getting together to eat and talk is what Iron Rangers like to do.”
Even deer hunters who are planning on venison, love the meatballs, she said.
“What's better than for deer hunters to pick up some Swedish meatballs and take them out to the shack?,” Hoag said. “What can be better than Swedish meatballs on a fall day?”
Hoff said there had been no history of breast cancer in her family prior to her diagnosis.
Each year, Hoff said she takes a sick day to complete a number of routine doctor and dental appointments.
But after taking a sick day on her 44th birthday to again complete the routine annual appointments, Hoff two days later received a call confirming an abnormality in her mammogram.
A biopsy followed, confirming invasive ductal carcinoma.
The diagnosis turned her family's world upside down, Hoff said.
“Honestly, the only thing that ran through my mind is how am I going to tell my family?,” Hoff said.
After a 7 ½ hour surgery at St. Luke's in Duluth, Hoff says she's had a number of setbacks.
However, with support of family and friends, Hoff said she has fought right through.
Hoff said she wants to share her story because of the many people that care and to increase awareness.
“I want to share this to emphasize the importance of annual mammograms,” Hoff said. “Throughout our journey, those who knew of my diagnosis were loving, supportive and so giving! I'm so thankful and blessed with my friends and family. Best birthday gift I ever gave myself! It saved my life.”
Note: If you received a postcard in the mail listing Tuesday, Oct. 26 as the Swedish Meatball Dinner date, please disregard. The correct date is Wednesday, Oct. 26.
