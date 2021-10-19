Good day to play ball

Twelve-year-old Joey Lamppa and his dog Jet play catch in the street in front of their Virginia home Monday afternoon. The two were enjoying Monday's unseasonable 70 degree temperatures and sunny skies.

 Mark Sauer

Twelve-year-old Joey Lamppa and his dog Jet play catch in the street in front of their Virginia home Monday afternoon. The two were enjoying Monday’s unseasonable 70 degree temperatures and sunny skies.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments