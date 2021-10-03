VIRGINIA — Lourenco Goncalves committed to continuing to use the area’s ore to benefit the people of the Iron Range Friday at the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce’s Gala and Annual Dinner.
Speaking at the first private event at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center, the Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer said his company is not going anywhere and has the goal of ending the boom and bust cycle in the Range’s mining industry.
“Cleveland-Cliffs is not going anywhere. We are here to stay. We are here to end the boom and bust. We are making money for us, for our employees, for the communities where we are in’’ from the Iron Range and Indiana to Ohio and Pennsylvania, he said.
“We are everywhere. It’s a big company. It’s a big company that has its roots right here in the Iron Range. We will continue for the foreseeable future. We’ll continue to use this ore to the benefit of the people of the Range. That’s our commitment’’ to you, Goncalves stated.
At the same time, Goncalves also gave the Iron Range some advice.
“I just want you not to allow bad politicians to take advantage of you, to tell you stories and then they go away. Where are they now? They’re not here now. They’re nowhere to be seen. We are here ourselves, Cleveland-Cliffs, and yourselves, the people of the Range. Let’s continue together. We still have a lot of opportunities to do a lot of things. Let’s get together.’’
One opportunity got away, though, several years ago when Goncalves presented a plan for a $1 billion hot-briquetted iron plant in Nashwauk and another $100 million investment in Northshore Mining at Silver Bay.
“I did present a plan with a project. It was not an idea,’’ Goncalves said. “It was not just words. It was an engineering project that was fully done. It was supposed to happen in Nashwauk. I was pushed back. The previous governor, Mark Dayton, told me in that meeting, with the presence of three politicians from the Iron Range, that that was not enough.’’
He added it is hard for him to lose his train of thought no matter what. However, “Mark Dayton took me off track with that’’ by saying “it’s not enough.’’
Goncalves’ plan would have generated 3,000 construction jobs and generated jobs with salaries exceeding $160,000.
“And you’re telling me this is not enough?’’
The project ultimately didn’t go through in Nashwauk and was later built in Toledo, Ohio. The state-of-the-art plant was just completed last year. It produces HBI and uses ore from Northshore Mining in Babbitt as feedstock.
State Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, who introduced Goncalves Friday night, recently toured the Toledo facility with a number of other Minnesota House DFLers.
“I say this with some regret,’’ he told those gathered at Virginia event center, “because this opportunity that we saw in Toledo was ours to have or lose, and unfortunately we lost it by our state’s lack of action and inability to see the Essar (Steel) debacle for what it was. You were right then, and it’s on us to get it right now.’’
Goncalves said he regretted and was sorry to be talking about that, but Minnesota was presented with the opportunity to be on the other side of the boom and bust cycle back then.
“At that time, I was seeing the environmental wave coming. I said the only way we’re going to break this bad cycle is to go to another type of material. Let’s go to direct reduction. Let’s go to hot-briquetted iron. You guys have the iron and we have the power. We have the will to get it done.’’
In September’s news release regarding the House DFLers tour of the Toledo, Ohio, plant, Lislegard said, “In Minnesota, it is imperative that we seize every opportunity available to us to take advantage of modern, efficient technologies, and I’m hopeful we can come together -- both as a state and with private companies -- to move ahead with a similar plant in Minnesota. This is exactly the type of technology and investment that needs to happen in Minnesota with partners like Cliffs who are committed to advancing the next generation of mining in an environmentally-friendly way.’’
The news release also said, “One potential opportunity in Minnesota is the former Mesabi Metallics/Essar Steel site in Nashwauk, a location where Minnesota currently controls mineral leases, which could be home to a new HBI plant.’’
According to the release, Goncalves is working to continue a partnership with Minnesota on mutual goals to boost job opportunities in the state, while responsibly developing Minnesota’s natural resources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Lislegard has been a good connection in Minnesota, Goncalves said Friday.
“I enjoy very much dealing with Dave Lislegard. He is the representation of how these things work. He is one of you. I feel represented by Dave Lislegard. I know that he’s doing the people’s work.’’
