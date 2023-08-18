Cruise night

Hundreds of vintage cars cruised along Chestnut Street during a previous Dream Machines Fuzzy Dice Cruise Night. The cruise is a prelude to Saturday’s car show. 

 MARK SAUER/FILE

VIRGINIA—Area residents will be taking a trip back in time starting today when the 31st Annual Dream Machines Cruise & Car Show gets underway.

Classic cars of all makes and models will hit Chestnut Street for Fuzzy Dice Cruise Night from 5-8 p.m. Friday, while vintage cars will line the main street Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

  
