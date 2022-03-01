featured Goalie practice Mar 1, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nine-year-old Rahmy Johnson watches his friend Izik Erickson, 8 spin and backhand a shot Monday afternoon while the boys were getting in some goalie practice at the Northside Rink in Virginia. Mark Sauer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nine-year-old Rahmy Johnson watches his friend Izik Erickson, 8 spin and backhand a shot Monday afternoon while the boys were getting in some goalie practice at the Northside Rink in Virginia. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rahmy Johnson Goalie Izik Erickson Ice Hockey Afternoon Boys Northside Rink Spin Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Michael Jon Niemi Erick Lee Schmidt James ‘Jim’ ‘Brush’ William Bradach Michael Raymond Shoberg John W. Koski Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
