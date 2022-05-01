COOK — Seth Franz says he would like to “create an oasis for mental health” in the state.
He envisions accessibility to a slew of mental health services for all Minnesotans, in which each individual receives care based on personal and cultural needs in a holistic, compassionate and non judgemental environment — and where each person feels comfortable and supported by clinicians who also come from varied backgrounds.
That is not only a dream of his, however.
Franz, CEO of a family of practices, each specializing in an area of mental health care, said his goal for the next two years is to open clinics “in every part of Minnesota,” including the Iron Range, to assure accessibility for everyone within 30 to 45 minutes of travel time.
That’s a lot of ground to cover, but there are already eight locations in both the metro area and throughout Greater Minnesota, with six new clinics already set to be launched this year.
Among them is the Great Lakes Psychological Services (GLPS) office in Cook, opening for appointments this month.
GLPS is one of four brands in the family of services, and it is the broadest, offering both in-person and teletherapy sessions.
According to its website, GLPS “was born from the idea that everyone deserves access to quality mental health care that’s culturally competent and tailored to their specific needs.”
It further states: “From evaluation to diagnosis, we take a holistic approach to your care, with a program that’s developed just for you.”
GLPS has a motto: “Mental health care should be a right, not a privilege.”
The Cook location, at 1817 Highway 53, will offer “diagnosis and treatment of a multitude of mental health symptoms and diagnoses for ages 16 to 65,” said Chandra White, the on-site family psychiatric nurse practitioner.
Those include: Mood disorders, anxiety disorders, psychotic and delusional disorders/dissociative disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, trauma and acute stress disorders, impulse control disorders, personality disorders, adult and child attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and substance use disorders.
The clinic will also have access to other services provided by the family of practices, including psychiatric medication management assessments, brief psychotherapy in conjunction with medication management, medical cannabis certification, and Suboxone therapy.
GLPS additionally offers Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy, and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.
White, who has been a nurse for 22 years including in advanced practice for 10 years, has experience in a variety of fields — long-term care, public health, and behavioral/mental health.
“I have worked in community mental health, integrative primary care settings, private practice and inpatient prior to starting at GLPS,” she said. “I am currently working on my Advanced Holistic Nursing Certification.”
The Cook site will serve all local age ranges and residents, but “Chandra is connected and well-versed in the Native American population and its needs,” which will be part of her focus, Franz said.
“While working inpatient, one of our greatest challenges was finding follow-up outpatient services for anyone in the Cook, Orr, Tower/Vermilion, Nett Lake and Ely areas without a lengthy wait or transportation challenges,” White explained. “This was especially an issue for our Native American tribal population in these regions. I do know that great strides have been made in this area, but given the limited provider availability in northern Minnesota, I feel that the presence of GLPS will be of great benefit in improving timely access, while also offering culturally sensitive and responsive engagements to assist with these disparities.”
White added that, “from a personal standpoint, and because of my own familial and cultural background, I have a great passion for serving and supporting the Native American population.”
Franz said that one of the newest brands, Asha, is forming to meet the mental health needs of people from historically marginalized communities. That includes Black, indigenous and people of color; immigrants and refugees; individuals who are disabled; and members of the LGBTQ+ communities.
Asha is a sibling of sorts to GLPS, but more narrowly focused on cultural competency for those groups of people.
The “family’s” other two members — or brands — are Bluestream Center for Child and Family Development, and Inspire Mental Health Center, which have each been rebranded from long-standing practices.
Bluestream offers family-centered care for children, adolescents and adults, and specializes in diagnosing and treating neuro-developmental disorders including ADHD, Autism spectrum and Asperger's disorder, depression, developmental delay syndromes, and substance abuse.
Inspire offers mental health care that’s rooted in faith. It is not Christian counseling, Franz said, but rather incorporates spirituality with therapy to help individuals overcome trauma, build more positive relationships, and provide tools for dealing with depression, anxiety, and isolation.
“Each brand has a certain emphasis,” he said. GLPS is more generalized “come as you are and we will find a place for you.”
When Franz became involved with the brands several years ago, he said he was looking to “try to create a boutique feel,” with specialized services to meet people’s individual needs, while having access to many areas of mental health care and making services available to underserved communities with the greatest barriers to that care.
“The entire state is in large need,” he said. But rural parts of Minnesota, such as the Iron Range, have experienced significant barriers.
Cook was chosen as an accessible location with space ready to lease, as well as “from an aesthetic standpoint,” Franz said. “Our belief is you become much healthier in a healthy environment.”
The goal is to have a presence on the Range and to grow that presence, Franz said.
The combination of telehealth and in-person services supplies more opportunities and options.
“Many have benefitted from and prefer telehealth services, but many favor the more personal aspect of in-person visits, especially when you are just getting to know your providers,” White said. “In-person is also required, or strongly encouraged, for certain services, such as Suboxone treatment and medical cannabis certifications.
From a provider standpoint, she said, “it seems to take a little longer to really get to know your clients via telehealth, as it isn’t as easy to read body language and other nuances involved in social interaction. That being said, both are still highly beneficial and telehealth has really improved availability of care.”
GLPS in Cook is currently taking referrals and booking appointments.
Whether or not a person needs a referral depends on insurance, Franz said. People who belong to HMOs will need a referral.
GLPS accepts Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurances. “A typical office visit is $15 to $30 per session” after insurance, he said. “We have a dedicated billing team to help patients with understating billing and insurance care needs.”
Franz said he “grew up around mental health” — a family member was a mental health therapist. He initially went into finance and accounting, but was drawn to the mental health field when he assisted the family member with setting up her own practice.
“I fell in love with the mental health world,” and began dreaming of ways to expand and improve services.
He has spent the past 15 years working on that endeavor. It is of great importance, he said, because “almost all of us at some point in our lives” will deal with a mental health issue.
Statistics state that one in five Americans will experience a mental health disorder every year. Franz said he believes it is actually closer to five out of five. Almost everyone will go through some sort of challenge that will cause mental health issues, whether it be grief or a life transition, he said.
“There is no harm in seeking out guidance.” No one, he said, should have to tackle mental health issues alone.
More information on GLPS can be found at www.greatlakespsychservices.com. To set up an appointment, call 218-666-1153. Referrals can be faxed to 877-662-9954.
