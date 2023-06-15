Jordan Metsa, MDC Development and Marketing Coordinator, announces that phase two of the Redhead Mountain Bike Park at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm is starting after $1.9 million was secured to add 15 new miles of trail in addition to multiple improvements.
CHISHOLM—A big announcement was made on Wednesday regarding the future of the Redhead Mountain Bike Park on Wednesday in Chisholm.
Redhead Mountain Bike Park opened in 2020 and Phase 1 of the project was funded with an approximately $1.77 million grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board. Planning for the project began about 15 years earlier. The city-owned park is operated in a partnership involving the City of Chisholm, IRRRB, MDC, and Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC).
