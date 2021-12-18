Glowing in the fog

Lights surrounding the iconic Iron Man Statue in Chisholm caused Wednesday night's thick fog to glow. Unseasonable warm temperatures over the region’s snow pack caused blankets of heavy fog to form.

 Mark Sauer

