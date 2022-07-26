HIBBING - Some think of superheroes as masked crusaders, like Superman, Spider-Man or Batman. For Ryan Maki, his superheroes are veterans who have served our country.
That is why he started a business that focuses on giving back to veterans.
“I grew up with vets, parents, grandparents, in-laws, uncles, best friends who are vets and I also work with vets,” said Maki. “All my life my superheroes were not Spider-Man, Batman, and such. Veterans have always been my heroes — so many brave men and women sacrificing it all. It does not get more heroic than that.”
Maki started Maki’s Lawns for Vets, which is a lawn care business that provides free lawn care services to veterans. He wants to show veterans how much their service to our country means.
“My goal is to help every vet that needs it in Hibbing — starting a chain of kindness that spreads through America,” he said. “I want them to all know I can and appreciate everything they have done.”
Maki’s initiative is to help, listen, and make veterans' lives easier.
“Mowing and basic yard maintenance was a great place to start,” he said. “With exhausting Minnesota winters, I thought this was a perfect stepping stone to move on to big and better things I can do for our heroes.”
His biggest inspiration is his grandpa, Dave, who served in the Army National Guard and in Vietnam.
Maki’s idea for providing 100 percent free lawn care for veterans came from getting to know his neighbor who was a World War II Vet.
“I have seen the struggle and the impact war put on his fragile body,” said Maki. “Knowing there are so many more vets in his same situation, I had to reach out.”
Maki said that not all vets have someone to help them with tasks.
“Vets are the strongest willed people in our country and never like asking for help,” he added. “If I can make one vet’s day a little bit easier by mowing or simply chatting a bit and letting them know how much I appreciate them, then my goal would be complete. I would also like this to spread to other towns as well. Anyone can help a vet simply by thanking them for their service, to simply talking. Let them know you care, and you are there for them.”
To connect with Maki, visit him on Facebook, “Lawns for Vets,” or contact him at 218-966-7651.
