Free lawn care service for vets

Ryan Maki, who is originally from Chisholm and now resides in Hibbing, is pictured (middle) with his Grandpa Dave who served in Vietnam and his new pride and joy, Hadley. Maki’s grandpa is one of his inspirations for starting a lawn care business that provides free services to veterans in the City of Hibbing. 

 Photo submitted

HIBBING - Some think of superheroes as masked crusaders, like Superman, Spider-Man or Batman. For Ryan Maki, his superheroes are veterans who have served our country.

That is why he started a business that focuses on giving back to veterans.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments