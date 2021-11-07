MINNEAPOLIS — The early giving period has begun for the 13th annual Give to the Max Day.
Organizers from GiveMN are encouraging people from around the world to put their values into action by contributing to Minnesota nonprofits and schools important to them and supporting those that are providing long-term solutions to systemic challenges impacting communities throughout the state, according to a press release.
“The past 18 months have been difficult for so many reasons, yet we’ve seen an incredible response of Minnesotans digging deep and giving to organizations which power work that reflect their values,” GiveMN Executive Director said in the release. “Give to the Max 2021 provides a well-timed opportunity to help our state’s vibrant sector of nonprofits and schools remain resilient as they continue to respond to the needs of our communities.”
Give to the Max Day 2021 is Nov. 18, but you don’t have to wait until then to make a difference. A period of early giving began on Nov. 1 and continues with drawings for more than $100,000 in prize grants for Minnesota organizations.
GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN.org, Minnesota’s giving marketplace, and RaiseMN, a fundraising coaching and training program, it states in the release.
The Mesabi Symphony Orchestra this week announced it is joining the more than 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond to participate in the Give to the Max Day campaign this year.
After 18 months of electronically streamed presentations with reduced instrumentation and program content, the MSO recently began a revival to a live, full-orchestra concert season — with four themed programs, and seven performances.
“The orchestra seeks to raise $10,000 to enable it to persist in this regeneration of life in order to bloom for audiences throughout the Iron Range and contribute to the thriving arts community of northern Minnesota,” MSO General Manager Lisa Buckman said in a press release.
“We launch this season after an unthinkable 18-month hiatus,” said Ben Nilles, conductor and artistic director for MSO. “Now more than ever, the MSO wouldn’t be able to provide the Iron Range with amazing musical experiences without the support and dedication of the regional and extended community.”
Operating support for the MSO is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislation and appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Nilles expressed gratitude for the continued support the MSO has received on behalf of the musicians and board.
“Your personal involvement — large and small — enables the MSO to thrive and maintain itself as a cultural pillar of our communities,” he said.
On Oct. 23 and 24 the MCO opened its season with “A Joyous Noise” performed in Ely and Virginia, after more than a year of electronically streamed presentations with reduced instrumentation and program content. Future performances scheduled for this year consist of, “Holidays At The Symphony on Dec. 24 in Virginia; The MSO & Young Artist Competition Winners on Feb. 18 in Ely and Feb. 20 in Virginia; “A Musical Jubilee” on April 23 in Virginia and April 24 in Moose Lake.
In addition to Nilles, there are 43 members in the full orchestra of the MSO.They come from a variety of all walks of life, brought together by a shared love of music and personal commitments to artistic excellence and lifelong learning.
Now is a critical time for Minnesotans to continue their strong history of giving back to nonprofit organizations and schools in their local communities.
In March 2021, 30 percent of nonprofits in Minnesota reported having less than six months before they exhibit financial stress, according to figures provided by GiveMN.
“More than six months later, donors can play a critical role in supporting organizations working to achieve their mission to contribute to stronger communities during the all-important year-end giving season,” the organization states in the release.
To make a donation, or for more information on Give to the Max Day, you can visit givemn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.