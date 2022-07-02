Gilbert's Omar St. Lawrence: 'humbled' as grand marshal

GILBERT — Omar St. Lawrence turned 93 the first day of summer, and the day of the interview about his being named 2022 grand marshal of the 7:30 p.m. Gilbert 3rd of July parade, he had played nine holes of golf. “You have to keep active,” he said with a smile.
He organizes tournaments at the Eveleth Golf Course.
“I’m honored and humbled to be asked,” he said of being parade grand marshal in the city that’s been home nearly 70 years. “I moved to Gilbert in 1953 when I married my wife, Betty Shusterich. Through my in-laws’ store met many people,” he said of the former Shusterich Grocery. “It’s a beautiful community, a great place to raise a family, a proud community.”
A native of Chisholm, St. Lawrence graduated Chisholm High School and spent two years in the Army. “I met Betty when I went to some Slovenian doings,” he said with a smile. Betty died from cancer in 1995 at age 66. They had two sons, Mark St. Lawrence, wife Roberta, of Gilbert and Mike St. Lawrence of Florida, and Omar has two grandsons, John and Tom, and a great-grandson Wesley. St. Lawrence had a brother Maurice and a sister Blanche Birch.
“I was fortunate to be a teacher in Gilbert school system,” he said, recalling his many years teaching fourth and sixth grades. “My students and my fellow teachers made teaching a real joy. Many of my students went on to do well for themselves. It’s rewarding to hear from former students that tell me they had an enjoyable time having me for a teacher.” In his early 30s he studied at Eveleth Junior College, graduated as a teacher from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and taught in Gilbert from 1966 until his retirement in 1992.
He enjoyed teaching and “seeing how the children progressed,” and he believed if children were busy in school and “have already done what they were supposed to do,” homework wasn’t necessary. “Why didn’t you give homework, some would ask, and he’d answer, ‘No, they’re tired. They’re 10.’ They could go home and relax and play. They came to school in the morning raring to go.”
He encouraged the children to read, and the children became better writers and spellers, he said. “If they had too much work, they started to dislike school.” And he enjoyed watching the children progress — at the start of the school year “some were still printing. When they left, they were writing.”
He was the Gilbert recreation director for 17 years, working with baseball leagues, peewees and bantams, VFW and Legion baseball, slow-pitch softball. “I started at 7 a.m. and a lot of times was umpiring a game at 9 in the evening.” He recalled the Sparta Beach at Ely Lake and how “we would have busloads of kids at the beach, cars backed up all the way to Luukkonens’ store. A good turnout all the time.”
Then the hockey and basketball, dance recitals and flag football, he said, as well as coaching junior high football and basketball and varsity cross country for seven years. “Lots of great kids, and always a great turnout of parents.”
Earlier he worked clearing the land for the future Erie Mining Company, and he also was with the IRRRB. He marched in parades with the VFW and American Legion and has been in the Moe-Indihar Legion post for 60-plus years, 20 years as adjutant.
He served as a lector and usher at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, was with the Gilbert Fire Department 20 years and is on the Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
“I was always active,” he said. “If I keep moving, I’m OK.” When shopping for groceries, “I take the longest route with the cart. I go all over the place.”
