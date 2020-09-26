GILBERT - World War II veteran, the late Gene "Che-Che" Lopp, would be so proud to know the Gilbert Veterans of Foreign Wars post he helped get started will reach quite a milestone October 3. That day, George and Mark Klobuchar Post 4456 will celebrate its 75th anniversary, marked by a gathering of veterans, VFW officials and friends at the post home at 224 North Broadway. He'd also be pleased that the history he wrote for the 50th anniversary celebration provides an invaluable perspective 25 years later.
Specific details about the event will be printed in the Mesabi Tribune next week following a meeting to finalize details.
Lopp's writing of the VFW history begins, "On the 26th of July 1945, the Gilbert Herald newspaper announced that the VFW was organized with 45 members. As this was before VJ (victory over Japan) Day there weren't too many of the veterans returning home. There was only a handful who went out and got them interested in signing up." The post was eventually "mustered in with 35 members" later that year, October 3, 1945. "The first year ended with 122 members, 67 of them charter members."
According to the charter on the wall of the club, charter members were as follows: George Hakomaki, Emerson Kieren, Joe Leoni, Ahti Poola, George Rosandich, Edward Koski, Ernest Sereno, Armas Poola, Ludwig Pershern, Leonard Phillipich, Robert Fleck, Paul Van Putten, Robert Fulton, Raymond Kainula, Adolph Strukel, William Kralich, Joseph Zganjar,
Charles Sedgeman, John Zupancic, Tony Russo, Oliver Koski, John Samargia, Jack Klobuchar, Swante Hakomaki, Eli Kolari, Olaf Kolari, Edward Orazem, Ludwig Ipavec, Raymond Niemi, Walter Maki, Edward Turk, August Lund, Terho Johnson, Frank Kunstal,
George Kovatovich, Ernest Spitznagle, Rudolph Wuotila, Paul Torma, Anthony Gigliotti, Henry Brula, John Paun, John E. Biondich, John Mahovlich, Vladimir Milanovich, Theodore Grahek, Donald Moilan, Patrick Hogan, John M. Biondich, George Kobe, Arlin Carlson, Toivo Luukkonen,
Oliver Kaivos, Rufus Latvala, Eugene Mahala, Americo Micheletti, Fred Germ, Arnold Rankila, Clayton Perry, Edward Kern, Martin Bozich, Leon Donais, Edward Kukar, Geno Paciotti, Mathias Mahovlich, Joe Samargia, Frank Ranzoni and George Paun Sr.
The post's first commander was Emerson Kieren. Lopp listed the other commanders (some served multiple years) through 1996 -- George Skenzich, Gene Lopp, Charles Snyder, Raymond Potocnik, Leonard Phillipich, Joe Leoni, Jack Klobuchar, Nick Skenzich, Ludwig Pershern, Carlo Nekich, Reno Angeloni, Ed Schneider, Robert King, Joe Pershern, Cyril Finc, Henry Brula, Tony Jakel, Howard White, William Keller, James Gorski, George Counter, Joe Egger, Robert Surla, Vic Micken, Dale Tervola, Mert Sedgeman, Gerry Trunzo, William Kerzie, Archie Adamic. Commanders serving after 1996 include Chuck Williams, Jon Clinton, Gerry Trunzo, Bill Kerzie and currently, Tim Mattson.
As for the name of the post, Lopp wrote that there was no name when the charter was issued. One member "felt that since we had lost 32 comrades in the war (World War II) it would not be fair to single anyone out even though they were two brothers (George and Mark Klobuchar)." A first choice was "Arrowhead," but the national VFW officials said the name was already being used. Eventually it became the George and Mark Klobuchar post, "which it should have been named originally," Lopp wrote.
Here are further highlights from Lopp's historical writing:
Membership had an all-time low of 61 in 1952 and an all-time high of 400 in 1974. This year the Gilbert VFW has 118 members, and the membership is decreasing, according to longtime quartermaster Chuck Williams.
In 1969 the Avenue of Flags, still in existence, was erected in the Gilbert Cemetery. "This was no small task, but it shows what can be done with the cooperation of the members, community and businesses," Lopp wrote. "People come from all over the Range to view it."
Post 4456 has had more than one home over the years. First was the Club Royal "purchased in 1947 for $5,000.... a lot of good times there, Halloween parties, stag parties... We were fresh out of the service. The majority of us were either single or just recently married, 40 years younger and all looking for a good time.... On Saturday night Beanie Boben's band would play and people would sit around until 1 a.m. when the rest of of the bars in town closed -- and then you couldn't move in the place until 3 or 4 a.m."
In 1949 the club was destroyed by fire, and the VFW moved to several other locations (taverns) including the High Hat (now Whistling Bird), the College Inn, the Brown Jug and then to its present site, where Ross Gentile had an establishment.
In the 1960s, "The post had authorized the purchase of the building and borrowing the money." But the general fund was in the red. Lopp wrote, "Five of us went into a local bar for a few beers and in the course of our conversation the owner said that next week the price of drinks was going up. Someone said they should start their own club, and the bar owner replied, 'In six months you guys will be belly-up.' That was the challenge we needed." Member Tony Jakel went to the local bank and learned the bank officers would need 25 signatures of members willing to back up a mortgage to $300 apiece before the bank would consider a loan. Very quickly Jakel obtained the necessary signatures, and the loan was theirs.
"From then on it was like a happy nightmare... Business was pouring in. You might say it happened at the right time. Members were looking for a club and employment was high. Credit has to go to Henry 'Bully' Brula and Iggy Pouh. They volunteered to manage the club until it got going, with Bully and Iggy yelling at everybody, no one could refuse them," Lopp wrote. Each time Lopp would enter the club he would hear, "Cheech, bring some lunch, bring some blood sausage... We had the reputation of being the eatingest VFW post on the Range. We had smelt fries, fish fries, booyah, corned beef, spaghetti, steak fries and sometimes plain lunchmeat." Members remodeled the building, with Rudy Shuster and John Samargia building a new bar. A mortgage-burning banquet was held in the school cafeteria.
"All this could not have happened if not for the full cooperation of the members, the auxiliary and the general public... Tony Jakel was the silent one," wrote Lopp. "You would find him cleaning smelt. baking blood sausage, painting, carpentering or tending bar. Every night there was an orchestra you would find him in his corner of the bar filling all the waitresses' orders. Even after he became ill he struggled to do his job."
In 1970 the post obtained their first bus, assisted by member Nick Skenzich being on the school board and member Myron Fahey being the school superintendent. "They convinced the school board to sell it to us for $1 and we would use it as a community bus for the Girl and Boy Scouts, senior citizens, Little League, hockey teams, rifle squad for local funerals." But insurance rates rose and the post gave up the bus.
In 1976 the annex was added on to the club, made possible with cooperation of members. Lopp wrote, "It was built for $60,000 and was paid for in four years, which was no easy task" and made possible by "some excellent casino parties."
Other highlights in the post's first 50 years, Lopp wrote, were the building of the kitchen, "the finest on the Range, bar none" and the plaque with photographs of the men from Gilbert killed in World Wars I and II and the Korean War, an idea proposed by the late David "Leader" Torrel, and with the late Lindy Phillipich researching and processing the photos in his Thomas-Leonard Studio in Eveleth.
