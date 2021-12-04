GILBERT — Pearl Harbor survivor Arleigh Birk of Hoyt Lakes died in 2020, a day shy of his 100th birthday.
Prior to that, each Dec. 7, Birk, who called himself an "endangered species," had been a special guest at the Gilbert VFW's observance of the Japanese attack on the American fleet in Hawaii.
While Birk will not be present this year, there will still be a ceremony at the VFW marking the 80th anniversary of the attack — which took place on Dec. 7, 1941.
It is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The VFW Post 4456 and auxiliary honor guard will conduct the ceremony, including lowering the American flag to half-staff and sounding of taps. The public is invited. Coffee and pastries will be served.
Linda Tyssen, Gilbert VFW Auxiliary member, will speak in remembrance of Birk. Birk's five children are being invited to the event. They are Lois (Robert) Dunne of Pennock, Minnesota, Caryl (Dan) Kaler of Burnsville, Bruce (Sandra) Birk of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Brian (Kathie) Birk of Tower and Kathryn (Bruce) Feroe of Hoyt Lakes. Birk's wife Marion died in October 2019.
---
The attack was a surprise military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service upon the United States, leading to its entry into World War II the next day. The attack commenced at 7:48 a.m. Hawaiian Time.
The base was attacked by 353 Imperial Japanese aircraft (including fighters, level and dive bombers and torpedo bombers) in two waves,
launched from six aircraft carriers. Of the eight U.S. Navy battleships present, all were damaged, with four sunk. All but USS Arizona were later raised, and six were returned to service and went on to fight in the war.
The Japanese also sank or damaged three cruisers, three destroyers, an anti-aircraft training ship and one minelayer. A total of 188 U.S. aircraft were destroyed; 2,403 Americans were killed and 1,178 others were wounded. Japanese losses were light: 29 aircraft and five midget submarines lost and 64 servicemen killed.
Japan announced declarations of war on the United States and the British Empire later that day. The British government declared war on Japan immediately after learning that their territory had also been attacked, while on Dec. 8 the United States Congress declared war on Japan. On Dec.11 Japan, Germany and Italy each declared war on the U.S., which responded with a declaration of war against Germany and Italy. And President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed Dec. 7, 1941, "a date which will live in infamy."
A story in the 2009 Mesabi Daily News about Pearl Harbor survivors read, "Arleigh Birk of Hoyt Lakes is one of them. The young sailor from North Dakota lived through the hell that killed 2,403 American military and wounded 1,178. And each 7th of December he spends in remembrance of the day President Franklin D. Roosevelt said would 'live in infamy.'
"A Life Magazine commemorative edition in 1991, on the 50th anniversary of the Japanese attack, described the United States before Pearl Harbor. 'The country lacked shared outrage, common hope, prayer and purpose — all the uniting forces that its entrance into the war would bring.' And no one could have foretold that in the next 24 hours more of the country’s naval force would be destroyed than in all of World War I.
"'Some moments in life are too awful to remember. Others are so awful that they defy forgetting. The morning of Dec. 7, 1941, falls into that second category,' the Life Magazine story read. 'The bombs and torpedoes that struck Oahu were truly shots hear round the world. But for the men and women lucky enough to survive it, the assault on Pearl Harbor was more than a single unthinkable event. It was a two-hour journey into total chaos… What an unearthly, unbelievably, incredibly ghastly, gory sight and sound! It just could not be possible! And yet — there were the planes diving, there was flame, sinking ships and death… All the while (was it minutes or hours) the ship and harbor were a fiery volcano of flame and concussion.'
"The first torpedo hit Battleship Row at 7:57 a.m. and a minute later came the message: 'Air raid, Pearl Harbor. This is not a drill!' At 8:12 a.m., as the USS Arizona exploded, the Utah was sinking on the other side of Ford Island. Word went out: 'Hostilities with Japan commence.' The attack lasted little more than two hours. The world would never be the same.
"Arleigh Birk will spend Monday, Dec. 7, as an honored guest at a special Pearl Harbor observance at the DECC in Duluth. At the invitation of those planning the event, he will lay a ceremonial wreath in Lake Superior in remembrance. His wife of many years, Marion, will accompany him to the ceremony.
"Birk, who will be 90 in February, was active in the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association for many years, but the group has disbanded — many have died, others are in nursing homes.
"Birk treasures the memorabilia he has kept over the years — the picture of the ship he was on in Pearl Harbor, the USS Honolulu, the yellowed newspaper clippings about Pearl Harbor Days past, his Pearl Harbor Survivors ring and his hat and his license plate. And a 2001 letter from President George H.W. Bush, a World War II Navy veteran himself: 'Together you confronted danger and endured a terrible tragedy, and together you rose to the challenge. You never faltered. Your accomplishments in defense of liberty will never be forgotten, and America’s debt to you will remain far more than we can ever repay.'
In a Mesabi Daily News story on the 50th anniversary of the attack, Birk said, “I watched the Arizona blow up.’’ He could see the water being blown away from the ship. From his battle station above the deck of the Honolulu he had a vantage point.
“We just sat there and shot at anything that moved until it was over. It was a long day… I thought that was it.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.