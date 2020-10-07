GILBERT - The retirement of worn and faded American flags by burning has been tradition with George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post 4456 and the Auxiliary for two decades or more. And that tradition continues with a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Gilbert ball field.
Past Commander Bill Kerzie told the Mesabi Tribune, "What we do is important, to honor our country through proper retirement of our American flag. It is showing our support for our country and our flag."
Many flags of all sizes have been dropped off at the VFW, 224 North Broadway, and anyone who has American flags to be disposed of can drop them off by Saturday. The invitation is open to anyone from the area.
The ceremony follows the guidelines of the United States Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k, which states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
According to national Veterans of Foreign Wars guidelines, the flags are to be folded in their customary manner before being placed on the fire. "It is important that the fire be fairly large and of sufficient intensity to ensure complete burning of the flag." The flag is placed on the fire. Then those assembled "can come to attention, salute the flag, recite the Pledge of Allegiance and have a brief period of silent reflection." After the flags are "completely consumed, the fire should then be safely extinguished and the ashes buried."
Flag retirement is the term used to define the proper, dignified way of destroying United States flags that are no longer fit to serve the nation. Burning has been applied to flag retirement to offer the most reverent method of final tribute.
As to how to decide when it is time to retire an American flag, guidelines say once the flag has become tattered or faded. It is permissible to wash and repair a flag to extend its life. The U.S. Flag Code does not specify any one person or organization that is authorized for retiring American flags. An official flag retirement ceremony is not required, but the disposal should be dignified and solemn.
During a ceremony, these words are sometimes said before the first flag is placed on the fire, "This flag has served its nation well and long. It has worn to a condition in which it should no longer be used to represent the nation. It represents all of the flags collected and being retired from service today. The honor we show here for this one flag, we are showing for all of the flags."
