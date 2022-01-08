GILBERT — There could still be hope to save the Nelle Shean Elementary and junior high buildings in Gilbert from the wrecking ball.
A Rethos Policy Institute official will address both the Rock Ridge School Board (Monday) and the Gilbert City Council (Tuesday) to present ideas for the reuse and rehabilitation of the historic buildings. Both meetings are set for 6 p.m.
Even though the junior high building is 111 years old and the Nelle Shean is 98, “both structures likely qualify for listing in the National Register of Historic Places,’’ said Erin Hanafin Berg, director of the institute, which has offices in St. Paul and Winona, Minn.
“There’s no reason why they can’t live another 100 years,’’ Hanafin Berg stated in a telephone interview. “We are familiar with quite a few success stories of historic school buildings that have been reused for a number of things.’’ That could include converting it to housing or other civic use such as libraries, city halls, community centers or other things like that, she added.
Hanafin Berg will present examples of successful projects that have converted historic schools to housing and/or community uses from other cities in Minnesota, including Cloquet, New Ulm, Winona, Saint Cloud, and Glencoe.
As far as funding such a project, Hanafin Berg said tax credits are available for private developers to rehabilitate buildings that are listed in the National Register and used for income-producing purposes such as rental housing or commercial activity. Minnesota Legacy grants are also available to cities and non-profit organizations to pursue National Register listing to plan for rehabilitation, she said in a news release.
The Rethos Policy Institute presentations come after a survey completed by the City of Gilbert indicated most Gilbert residents did not want the city to purchase the buildings.
Rock Ridge Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt said in an email last month the Gilbert City Council will officially let the school district know this month if they are interested in purchasing/acquiring any of the school buildings in Gilbert.
“If the City of Gilbert is not interested in acquiring any of the school buildings in Gilbert, then the school district will actively (and continue to) put the school buildings up for sale to see if a private developer or individual or business wants to acquire the buildings for redevelopment. If the school district receives a serious offer, the Rock Ridge school board will consider selling all or some of the buildings to the private developer or individual or business. If there are no serious offers to purchase the school buildings, then the school district will demolish the structures. If this happens, the school board will ask the City of Gilbert if they are interested in purchasing the bare land,’’ according to Schmidt.
“There is no agreement between the Rock Ridge school board and the City of Gilbert,’’ he said, “which creates any conditions for the sale of the buildings, unlike the agreement which was created between the old Eveleth-Gilbert school board and the City of Eveleth. Consequently, the current Rock Ridge school district has more latitude with the Gilbert buildings in determining what happens to them. If the City of Gilbert is not interested in the school buildings, the Rock Ridge School Board will first try to sell the properties. If a willing and financially sound purchaser is not found, then the buildings will be demolished fairly quickly. The school board does not want to leave empty buildings standing in Gilbert for years and years to come. The school buildings served their purpose well for many years. The Rock Ridge school district honors the past, focuses on the present, but also looks to the future.’’
Hanafin Berg said knowing the buildings are still in use is a positive sign. If a 100-year-old building is not in use or maintained, it can deteriorate quickly, she added.
The Rethos director believes saving buildings like those in Gilbert is important because they have such points for current and past generations. Most residents have been in the buildings or least are very familiar with them, she stated.
Rehabilitating the buildings and “seeing what they can become is very gratifying’’ emotionally. Rehabilitation can also be practical if one or both of the buildings are converted into rental units. The properties can become an income-producing opportunity after never producing income in the past, according to Hanafin Berg.
