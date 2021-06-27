GILBERT — Mary Bradach says with no hesitation that she's "always loved this town" and of all eight children of the late Joseph and Maryann Crep, "I was the one that never left Gilbert." And to honor her as a loyal Gilbert supporter, the 3rd of July Committee has named Bradach the 2021 parade grand marshal. She will ride in the 7:30 p.m. parade Saturday, July 3.
Bradach told the Mesabi Tribune about being chosen grand marshal, "It is an honor, but I am really not the type of person who draws attention to herself." But she said her late husband Michael would say it's recognition of which she should be proud. The husband-wife team worked with many organizations in the city, and Bradach said her husband "was a hard worker and always had that grin... and was well-liked in town." He was just 48 when he died of cancer 16 years ago.
Mary and Michael Bradach had three children, Mike, Joe and Andrea. "We all get along," she said. Mike works at United Taconite and is a firefighter, Joe is a police officer in Gilbert and Biwabik, Andrea is employed at Anthem Dental. Joe has two children and a stepchild with wife Whitney, Andrea has one child and four stepchildren with husband Luke Whitney.
Mary Bradach is a worker, a trait instilled in her when she was a child "starting with a paper route when I was 10 years old. It got handed down through the Crep family... delivering the Grit, Mesabi, I think even the Minneapolis Tribune." Her parents, of Croatian and Slovenian background, were hard workers. "My mom was a homemaker... baked bread three days a week. My father worked at Erie/LTV and dug basements with Frank Mihelich when the boom was on. Teaching us the work ethic. Gotta love it! Did something good in school? Good. Now do the dishes... this was not the era of patting you on the back." The Crep children, oldest to youngest, are Matt, Tom, Mark, Steve, Cathy, Michael, Mary and Marge.
Bradach is proud of the military tradition in the Crep family. Her father was a World War II veteran, having served overseas with the Navy. Brother Matt was drafted during the Vietnam War and served in the military police in Germany, Thomas was in the Marines, Mark had a 30-year career in the Navy and retired with the rank of commander, Steven was in the Army.
Bradach said she had wanted to join the military, but her father and her brothers were less than enthusiastic about the idea. She has been an active member of the Auxiliary to George and Mark Klobuchar Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4456 since 2000. "I took some time off when Michael and my mother got sick in 2006," she said. She lost both her husband and her mother within weeks of each other.
Bradach has owned her main street beauty shop Broadway Salon for 23 years, and she said of her customers, "They become part of your family... you sometimes know them better than your own kids. I have known many people from many walks of life."
She works at the VFW and has been a bartender there for several years, and she helps manage the VFW annex kitchen, with spaghetti dinners and funeral lunches. She also helps with the bingo through the Eveleth Elks charitable gambling, and she marches with the Auxiliary Color Guard.
A few years ago Bradach began working part time with the Eveleth-Gilbert Schools. "I was hired as a lunch aide... I was persistent and took a test to be a paraprofessional. I passed it."
For 20-plus years Bradach has worked at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home, dressing the hair of those who have died. "It calms the heart," working at the funeral home. "You just look at life... you can't be sad, you can't change things."
Other activities over the years include the recreation board, Gilbert Centennial committee, Sherwood Forest Campground board, kiddie parade, St. Joseph's Catholic Church finance council, church Christmas cookie baking — "we should have another one."
Bradach says she's a people person, any age from young to old. Maybe that comes from the time years ago when she was a little girl shopping in Virginia with her mother. They met a woman her mother knew and the two women exchanged greetings. Since young Mary didn't know who she was, she didn't greet her. After the woman had left, Mrs. Crep told her daughter to always say hello. Bradach said she's never forgotten that lesson.
As for Bradach's spare time, that's often a rare commodity in her busy life. But she works in her flower and vegetable gardens, just as her mother did, or spends some time at her cabin. She said, smiling, "It keeps my sanity," and when asked her age, Bradach said with a laugh, "I'm 57 1/2 — earned every gray hair I've got!"
