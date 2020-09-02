GILBERT - One person was killed four years ago and others have been seriously injured diving from the cliffs of Gilbert's Lake Ore-be-gone and nearby Genoa mine pit. Still young people from the Iron Range, Duluth and as far as the Twin Cities are continuing to partake in the dangers of cliff-jumping.
To get a handle on the situation, Gilbert city councilors and law enforcement met this summer to discuss "drilling and blasting the edges off so they're not jumpable," Police Chief Ty Techar told the Mesabi Tribune during a recent interview. "If you blast those edges off, the problem is done forever."
As the police chief told his story, the city didn't draw attention to issues with cliff diving in the early 2000s. But with the growth of social media such as Facebook, the popularity "spread like wildfire in 2010" and larger groups began showing up.
And with it there came incidents of crime. "They'd steal a vehicle in St. Paul, drive up here to cliff jump and the vehicle would be recovered here,” he said. “We had more fights in 10 weeks (over the summer) than at all 17 liquor establishments (in Gilbert and Biwabik, both patrolled by the Gilbert PD) all year."
Techar said the cliff divers leave their car keys on the shore, someone would steal the keys and would "hit the panic button to see which vehicle it would open. That's when we decided to start taking action. Some days we had 75-plus people out there." Drug use, marijuana and methamphetamines, and underage drinking have been issues, along with garbage that takes time to clean up. "Our squad is spending four to six hours out there. That's a lot of time," he said, describing how it takes officers “several hours” to write tickets for alleged violations. "It becomes a burden for us just to process them. There's been no good plan to deal with the problem at Ore-be-gone."
There have also been incidents of harassment of police officers, Techar said. And the fencing barriers put at the sites — "they destroy it within a day or two."
Lake Ore-be-gone has been popular because the cliffs are within 100 yards of the beach, he said. Some cliffs are 30-60 feet high. Access to the Genoa cliff-diving site can be difficult, and the police use ATVs to reach the site. The young people wanting to use the site will hike the half-mile to reach the Genoa pit.
The cliff-diving problem has been ongoing since the start of each recent summer. The minutes from the Gilbert City Council meeting on June 9 show the chief discussing the ongoing issue. There had been "more 911 calls in the past 2 weeks than all last summer, were 35 citations recently, most from out of town,” he told the council at that time. “Police were harrassed, two officers are necessary to patrol the area for safety of officers. Fence has been destroyed. Garbage is profuse and problematic. Many hours spent at cliff jumping takes time and staff hours away from other areas and resources."
More recently, Gilbert Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. told the Mesabi Tribune he planned to work this winter with a task force to tackle the problem before next summer. "We have some long-range planning in making Gilbert a vacation destination place, maybe privatize some areas along Lake Ore-Be-Gone like resorts that have cliff-diving, water slides, scuba diving and swimming,” Oberstar said. “We don't want to jeopardize those plans (by blasting the cliffs). Now work on stopping the infiltration of people getting to the cliffs."
Because the cliff-diving area at Lake Ore-Be-Gone is on city property, "we cannot condone this behavior and have to stop it," he said. Regarding the Genoa pit, it is privately owned but within the Gilbert city limits, and the city "could be negligent and brought into a third-party dispute. Right now there is no insurance coverage for this dangerous behavior."
As for the history of Lake Ore-be-gone, it was named by Gilbert resident Ken Asselin in a contest and was formed by the natural flooding of three depleted open-pit iron ore mines, the Gilbert, the Schley and the Pettit, within the city limits of Gilbert. The lake's name is a play on the fictional Minnesota town Lake Wobegon created by Garrison Keillor.
