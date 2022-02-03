Gilbert passes resolution on school land ownership

GILBERT — Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. and the City Council unanimously approved a resolution at their Jan. 25 meeting that when the Gilbert school buildings are no longer in use by the new Rock Ridge School District and have been demolished, ownership of the school property will go to the city of Gilbert.
Rock Ridge Superintendent Noel Schmidt said Wednesday the city of Gilbert will have the first chance at the vacant land and would need to purchase it at an appraised price.
Of the three cities in the Rock Ridge district — Eveleth, Gilbert and Virginia — Gilbert will be the only city without a school.
"I was opposed to not having an elementary school in Gilbert. I said I cannot vote for this. I don't believe kids should be bused for an hour," the mayor said.
"We as a council try to attract business to town — they always ask, 'Do you have a school?' We tried to get a new elementary school in Gilbert. Here we are a year later. We hoped the school would get a developer... We (Gilbert) cannot have that ownership of the buildings," Oberstar said, citing heating costs and other expenses of maintaining a vacant building.
"Once the buildings are removed, we want the land," he said.
Schmidt said previously, “If the City of Gilbert is not interested in acquiring any of the school buildings in Gilbert, then the school district will actively (and continue to) put the school buildings up for sale to see if a private developer or individual or business wants to acquire the buildings for redevelopment. If the school district receives a serious offer, the Rock Ridge school board will consider selling all or some of the buildings to the private developer or individual or business. If there are no serious offers to purchase the school buildings, then the school district will demolish the structures. If this happens, the school board will ask the City of Gilbert if they are interested in purchasing the bare land.’’
On Wednesday, Schmidt confirmed that the situation remains the same and his comments are still accurate.
“If a willing and financially sound purchaser is not found, then the buildings will be demolished fairly quickly. The school board does not want to leave empty buildings standing in Gilbert for years and years to come,’’ Schmidt said in a previous email to the Mesabi Tribune.
Earlier in January Rethos Policy Institute, a St. Paul firm promoting historic preservation and building reuse, gave a presentation for the public at the council's working session.
Oberstar said the council doesn't want to see good buildings demolished, but the city can't afford to hold onto the buildings.
At the Jan. 25 meeting Oberstar expressed disappointment that Rethos hadn’t come forward earlier.
