A 27-year-old Gilbert man was severely injured after a single-vehicle rollover near Biwabik on Friday night.

Zachary Curfman, of rural Gilbert, was airlifted to a Duluth hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash that authorities said involved speed and alcohol as major factors.

Around 9:14 p.m. Friday, St. Lous County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Gilbert Police Department responded to a one-vehicle rollover on Vermilion Trail, just south of East Raymond Drive in an unorganized township section of rural Biwabik.

They located an unresponsive male driver with severe injuries and the vehicle upside down, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Curfman was removed by fire and EMS personnel and transported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said it believes the vehicle was driving south on Vermilion Trail and left the roadway to the right during a curve in the road, when Curfman overcorrected, lost control crossing over the northbound lane and went into the east ditch. It appeared the vehicle rolled multiple times, struck several trees and came to rest on its roof.

No other people were injured or property damaged in the crash.

The sheriff's office was also assisted on scene by Lakeland Fire Dept., Biwabik Ambulance, Biwabik Fire, Hoyt Lakes Ambulance, and Life Link air medical.

