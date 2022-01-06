GILBERT -- Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. is "very happy that we, the city council, were able to finalize a zero percent property tax levy once again for the citizens of Gilbert" in 2022 "like we did for 2021."
The total levy is $1.165 million.
In August 2021 the proposed levy was 2 percent. In 2020, "we had a 2.5 percent levy, which was very low as well," Oberstar said. "So all together the last three years, 2.5 percent, zero and zero percent.”
He added, “Fact is, our mill rate will be 109.363 percent down from 134.728 percent. Of course, many other factors helped us get here, not just the city levy. The county tax assessing department must have changed some formulas in the way they set taxes that helped this lower mill rate. That is beneficial to all cities, especially Gilbert."
The mayor said the city will see a mill rate comparable to the rate it was in 2002, two decades ago.
"And yet we were able to make big gains and many core improvements to many critical operations in our city,” Oberstar said, referring to the electric substation, two water tank improvements, main street and water/sewer/electric infrastructure and new technology sewer/water meters.
"A new fire truck purchase is in the works, and we laid the groundwork for getting a state grant for a new water plant to replace our 113-year-old outdated structure," he added.
Gilbert has made big gains, Oberstar said, "but there's more work to be done, all with the diligence of keeping the expenses minimal… stretching out bond paybacks… but still not pushing the needed improvements down the road where they will cost the people more money and may cripple some services."
Oberstar said he is happy with "what this council has been able to accomplish and I am looking forward to continuing progress to make Gilbert a better community for many years to come."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.